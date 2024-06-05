Baldur's Gate 3 players on Steam have now spent longer in the RPG on average than Bethesda fans have in Skyrim, in true D&D fashion

Larian Studios reveals that Baldur's Gate 3 players are each spending an average of 100 hours in the RPG - and that's only on Steam.

There's no commitment like a Baldur's Gate 3 fan's commitment, it seems. Taking to Twitter to expose our unwavering obsession with the Dungeons & Dragons-style game, publishing director Michael Douse shares that he's just learned the average Baldur's Gate 3 playtime - which, "according to Steam is over 100 hours." Douse then calls the number "wild," but in the best way: "I really wanna meet the people pushing that average up!"

With over 1,000 hours myself, I'm not surprised to see the community so invested in the RPG. After all, many of us have spent a good chunk of time just fiddling with our Tavs in the character creator or, admittedly, kissing Astarion. For reference, the average playtime in Baldur's Gate 3 is even higher than Skyrim's - a measly 75 hours. It's higher than Elden Ring and Starfield's average hours combined, too, for a more mind-boggling comparison.

Following Patch 7's arrival in September , players are likely to pour many more hours into the game thanks to the update's inclusion of long-awaited "improved evil endings" and official modding support. Baldur's Gate 3 is also getting cross-play and a full-on photo mode, but both will likely come "further down the road" according to Larian. Until then, I'll personally be traversing the Forgotten Realms alongside my quirky companions for the millionth time.

