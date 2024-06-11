Dragon Age fans rejoice – The Veilguard will "absolutely" let you smooch your faves, and "each character's romance flavor is going to be different"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has finally been officially revealed, and while there's still a lot we don't know about it, one thing is clear – fans are desperate to romance the cast of characters. Thankfully, though, in true Dragon Age style, romance is "absolutely" something that BioWare is including in the highly anticipated RPG.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Dragon Age: The Veilguard creative director John Epler says that "romance is a Dragon Age thing," so of course it'll be a feature in the next installment. He says: "Romance is absolutely a thing we're doing, and each character's romance flavor is going to be different. So you know, we don't want every character for the romance to feel the same. We want everyone to have their own flavor that's appropriate to them as a character."

Right now, it's not clear exactly which characters will be romanceable in The Veilguard, but it seems that RPG fans will be happy enough if it just ends up being the companions, as the reveal of them has prompted widespread thirst online . The RPG's level design supervisor, Brian J. Audette, wrote on Twitter after the reveal trailer: "Seeing how thirsty some of y'all are, I think instead of a companions trailer we should have just given them Tinder profiles."

Some of the characters are actually familiar faces , too, with the return of Varric and Lace Harding. It'll be interesting to see if they'll be romanceable in Veilguard, especially since Varric wasn't in Dragon Age 2, and even though you could flirt with Lace in Inquisition, she didn't have a fully-fledged romance.

For now, all we really need to know is that BioWare is going to let RPG fans smooch their faves, and that's very important. We've got it all to look forward to when Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases this fall.

