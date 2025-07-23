Actor behind beloved Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 characters puts her RPG hot streak down to "pure luck"

The actor behind beloved characters from games like Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 says it's "pure luck" that she's on a hot streak that covers some of the most beloved RPGs of the past five years.

Making an appearance in a regular YouTube series that tests whether actors can remember their "iconic lines," actor and Game of the Year machine Jennifer English certainly has plenty of good ones to keep track of. The enviable resume of games isn't lost on English either, though she's remaining especially humble about it all.

Can Shadowheart / Maelle Actor Remember Her Iconic Lines? - YouTube Watch On

"It is pure luck," she says. "I'm very, very grateful to have been invited to do some beautiful games. It's just chance that I got all three of those roles [Latenna in Elden Ring, Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3, and Maelle in Expedition 33].

"Regardless of awards or whatever, it's more about the audience and the fans, and it's about how much they loved it, and it seems that people have loved Expedition 33 a lot."

Of all the characters, English is perhaps best known for God's Favorite Princess, Shadowheart. How might I know that? Well, she's Baldur's Gate 3's most-romanced character – a lofty accolade, though not one English is surprised by, amusingly.

If you thought Baldur's Gate 3's awards hot streak helped her land the role of Maelle in Clair Obscur, though, you'd be incorrect. Developer Sandfall Interactive revealed that auditions were largely done blind, and that ending up with English and Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr was simply down to the strength of their auditions. It's not all quite "pure luck," then, eh?

