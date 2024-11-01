Ubisoft stealth drops 9 seconds of new Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay during Apple's latest Mac presentation

If you're gobbling up every crumb of pre-release Assassin's Creed Shadows footage you can get your hands on, you're in luck, as Ubisoft has just stealth dropped a few more specks of sustenance for your consumption as part of Apple's MacBook Pro announcement stream.

The clip is all of nine seconds long, and shows Naoe - the stealthier of the game's two protagonists - sprinting across a rooftop, deploying a grappling hook, and swinging over to the outer wall of a nearby fortress. It looks quite fast and fluid, which is exactly what I'm hoping for from Naoe's gameplay. You can see it all for yourself starting at the 10:06 mark in the video below.

MacBook Pro Announcement - October 30 - YouTube Watch On

We've gotten plenty of looks at Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay over the summer, but peeks have dried up since the game's delay to February. The game's early access plans have also been scrapped, so you won't be able to pay extra to get in a few days early. The February launch has Assassin's Creed Shadows entering into what might just be a full-on RPG bloodbath with one of the biggest release months for the genre we've seen in ages.

Ubisoft has made clear that there's a lot riding on Assassin's Creed Shadows, particularly after the "softer than expected" sales of Star Wars Outlaws. There are plenty of upcoming Ubisoft games on the docket, but arguably none bigger than the next entry in the Assassin's Creed series.

Ubisoft wants to restore the "creativity and innovation" that built its success in "2010 - 2020," and it's cut over 2,000 employees in 2 years to help do it.