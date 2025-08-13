Ubisoft explains why Assassin's Creed Shadows ditched social stealth, but says it's likely not gone for good: "Our stealth team chose to put 100% of their energy on the moment-to-moment tactical shinobi experience"

Ubisoft has confirmed that social stealth mechanics aren't completely banished from the Assassin's Creed series, even if they are absent in Shadows.

Assassin's Creed has a ton of series staples throughout its history, not all of them are good as the copious amount of tailing missions across the series will tell you. But as the series has evolved, the change in style has meant leaving some of these behind. Assassin's Creed Shadows ditched the social stealth mechanics that would previously allow you to chill out in the middle of a crowd after stabbing someone in the back of the head and waiting it out until the local guards give up their search (as if a cloaked figure randomly walking into the middle of a group wouldn't cause the group to freak out, cause that's incredibly suspicious).

In an Assassin's Creed Shadows 'ask me anything' over on Reddit , Ubisoft developers "Simon, André and Luc" were asked if we can expect social stealth elements to make a comeback in the series after they were absent from Shadows. Simon explains: "For Shadows, our stealth team chose to put 100% of their energy on the moment-to-moment tactical shinobi experience, which left no space for Social Stealth."

However, they offer a little hope for the fan who says that they find social stealth "crucial for the identity of the game" by saying: "That does not mean that Social Stealth is gone from the Assassin's Creed franchise, though!" So those of you who need to hang out in random groups of NPCs can rest easy, as the mechanic will likely return.

Be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows review to find out why it's on our list of the best Assassin's Creed games.