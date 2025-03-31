It took Assassin's Creed Shadows players 9 days to find a new way to insta-kill certain enemies, and Hitman's Agent 47 would be proud

When Ubisoft transformed the Assassin's Creed series from an action-adventure game to an RPG, fan response was a bit mixed. While Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey are well-liked and considered to be some of the best games in the series, shifting to an RPG meant that some things the series was known for had to go away. One of these is the ability to just stab at will and instantly kill any enemy with your hidden blade if you are stealthy enough, but obviously, that doesn't make much sense when you have enemies at extremely high levels. But for Assassin's Creed Shadows, players are improvising ways to dispatch people instantly.

In a clip posted to the Assassin's Creed subreddit, user Bagel_Beans showed off some new tech to make assassination even more convenient, allowing you to instantly take down the likes of the powerful Samurai Daisho enemies. By simply grabbing an enemy, having him wander over to the nearest pond or lake, and knocking them out, you will instantly kill the enemy, meaning you don't need to worry about that pesky combat.

Funnily enough, this isn't the only stealth game with this tech. In Metal Gear Solid 5, if you drop an enemy into water or even ask one to get down in a stream, they will end up drowning. Of course, there's an easier way to get one-hit kills in Assassin's Creed Shadows, as Ubisoft has included a 'guaranteed assassination' toggle in the game's options, allowing you to relive the pre-RPG days of the series.



If you're looking for some tech in Assassin's Creed Shadows, be sure to check out our list of 10 Assassin's Creed Shadows tips we wish we'd known before we started playing.