It took Assassin's Creed Shadows players 9 days to find a new way to insta-kill certain enemies, and Hitman's Agent 47 would be proud

News
By published

Who needs a hidden blade when you have a pond

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When Ubisoft transformed the Assassin's Creed series from an action-adventure game to an RPG, fan response was a bit mixed. While Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey are well-liked and considered to be some of the best games in the series, shifting to an RPG meant that some things the series was known for had to go away. One of these is the ability to just stab at will and instantly kill any enemy with your hidden blade if you are stealthy enough, but obviously, that doesn't make much sense when you have enemies at extremely high levels. But for Assassin's Creed Shadows, players are improvising ways to dispatch people instantly.

In a clip posted to the Assassin's Creed subreddit, user Bagel_Beans showed off some new tech to make assassination even more convenient, allowing you to instantly take down the likes of the powerful Samurai Daisho enemies. By simply grabbing an enemy, having him wander over to the nearest pond or lake, and knocking them out, you will instantly kill the enemy, meaning you don't need to worry about that pesky combat.

Funnily enough, this isn't the only stealth game with this tech. In Metal Gear Solid 5, if you drop an enemy into water or even ask one to get down in a stream, they will end up drowning. Of course, there's an easier way to get one-hit kills in Assassin's Creed Shadows, as Ubisoft has included a 'guaranteed assassination' toggle in the game's options, allowing you to relive the pre-RPG days of the series.

If you're looking for some tech in Assassin's Creed Shadows, be sure to check out our list of 10 Assassin's Creed Shadows tips we wish we'd known before we started playing.

See more PS5 News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about assassin s creed
Naoe and Yaya fighting guards in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows devs "actively looking at" an even harder difficulty mode for the RPG: "How challenging do you want it?"
Yasuke riding through a lush green field on horseback in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows' delays were mostly used to polish the RPG, creative director confirms, not for deeper changes brought about by Star Wars Outlaws reaction
Image of the 2TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox on a light green GamesRadar background.

The 2TB Seagate Expansion Card has returned to a price I haven't seen since last year's Black Friday
See more latest
Most Popular
Prismatic Evolitions Eevee
Sneaky restock notes suggest Pokemon Prismatic Evolutions is likely to return to stores in May
Ciri seen in the cinematic reveal trailer for The Witcher 4, out of breath from a fight.
The Witcher 4 has "a huge team" focused on the believability of the RPG's world, because even things like trees and foliage always need to belong
Thanos in Avengers: Endgame
Marvel fans are desperate for Doctor Doom to face off against Thanos in Avengers: Doomsday
Angela stares, illuminated by flames.
Silent Hill's Pyramid Head creator is getting tired of some fan theories: "I occasionally need to deny the f*****g ridiculous headcanons"
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing two monsters jumping at a player character
Monster Hunter Wilds breaks out the big guns, promising higher difficulty, PC fixes, layered weapons, hammer and other weapon buffs, and better endgame variety
Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry producer hopes new Netflix anime inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy will show fans that "the villain of your story is the hero of their own story"
Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 and Gigabyte Aorus Master 18 gaming laptops on a purple background
Gigabyte just launched its new Aorus Master RTX 50-Series gaming laptops, and they have a Razer-beating TGP
Dante in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry producer says he wanted the new Netflix anime to feel "like a Hollywood blockbuster" inspired by The Matrix and Christopher Nolan's Batman
Death Stranding Throat Baby
Death Stranding surpasses 20 million players amid spike of Steam users presumably trying to finish it before the sequel
The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot showing joel and ellie
"Joel was right": The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann defends his character's decision at the end of the first game