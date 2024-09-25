Assassin's Creed Shadows on the PS5 Pro offers bonus immersion for its $700 price of entry

Assassin's Creed Shadows on the PS5 Pro will offer "an increase in the photorealism and immersion of the game."

In a new PlayStation blog entry detailing the ways in which the PS5 Pro will improve the development efforts of Sony's biggest development partners, Assassin's Creed Shadows technology director Pierre Fortin explained that Ubisoft is "working diligently to maximize the experience" on the new console.

Much of that effort focuses on the PS5 Pro's increased ray-tracing capabilities, but players will also "see improved rendering systems and an increase in the photorealism and immersion of the game" thanks to the console's more powerful GPU and the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology that Sony has developed.

All that means that players exploring Feudal Japan on the new console "can expect improved environments, ambiance, and atmosphere, as well as more details, up close and at a distance." I'm particularly interested to see how big an effect the PS5 Pro has on Assassin's Creed Shadows' weather technology, which Ubisoft says is impressive enough that we should see it rear its head again many times in the future.

That said, I doubt the PS5 Pro's $700 price tag will be a helpful factor in getting me to try out those enhanced visuals. Ubisoft is certainly playing up how good Assassin's Creed Shadows looks, but whether the new console offers enough graphical bang for its buck to get me to try Shadows out on console over PC remains to be seen. That price tag has been a substantial weight around Sony's neck since it was unveiled, and even if some devs think it's not so bad, it's still likely to be a tough sell for many.

Assassin's Creed Shadows leaks a series-first base-building system, and it sort of reminds me of The Sims.