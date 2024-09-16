Respawn and Battlefield boss says the PS5 Pro's $700 price tag is "actually not that bad," and "if you get a $700 PC, you're not getting the same performance"

Vince Zampella - the Call of Duty boss turned Titanfall and Apex Legends boss who's now also the Battlefield boss - is just like the rest of us in that he has opinions on the PS5 Pro's $700 price tag. He reckons it is not that bad, actually.

"I think it's expected and anything that gets us better performance for the people that really love it," Zampella tells IGN. "To me, it's an amazing thing. I was watching something on it where the price... where they look at is it the most expensive. And it really isn't. If you go back, some of the older consoles were just as expensive and probably adjusted for inflation were probably more. So it at first seemed a little shocking, but it's kind of like, it's actually not that bad. And if you get a $700 PC, you're not getting the same performance that you're getting out of it."

Zampella is certainly right that, adjusted for inflation, PS5 Pro is not the most expensive console ever released - it's not even the priciest machine that Sony's ever put out, as that dubious honor belongs to the PS3. And if you're going the PC gaming route, you're likely looking at a machine equipped with something like an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. That graphics card alone rivals the price of a PS5 Pro.

"It's a balance," Zampella says. "Is it expensive for people? Absolutely. Not everybody will be able to afford it. Would it be better if it was cheaper? Sure. I want more people to have it. But it makes sense, really."

If you'd like to make your own decisions on Sony's upcoming hardware, check out our guide to the PS5 vs PS5 Pro specs.

