Assassin's Creed Shadows is shown running on a Nintendo 3DS in an impressive bit of fan homebrew

News
By published

Forget Starfield on PS5, this is what the fans really want

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It's been a wild few years for dream ports. Most notably, we've had Xbox games released on PS5, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle next in line (and rumors of Starfield and even Gears of War following in its footsteps). But sometimes these dreams don't pan out, and it's up to fans to do their thing, as we saw with the Sonic Unleashed PC port. And finally, fans have given us the thing that we've all been screaming about for years – Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Nintendo 3DS.

Yes, the thing we've all hoped for has been made possible, as Twitter user @BobWulff showed off images and video footage of Ubisoft's latest adventure running on the Nintendo 3DS. Which shockingly seems to work surprisingly well; the New Nintendo 3DS XL has nearly every button needed to run the game with only the L3 and R3 buttons missing (which have been handily moved to the touch screen).

But this isn't some miracle port like The Witcher 3 running on Nintendo Switch; sadly, this is a result of the 3DS' extremely active homebrew scene developing a way to use Sunshine / Moonlight game streaming on the handheld. Moonlight is an open-source version of Nvidia's GameStream protocol, which was used on Nvidia Shield devices. While Sunshine is a host program made for Moonlight.

The Nvidia version was axed a few years ago, but the open-source version is still a popular choice for streaming from your PC. Moonlight is available on the likes of Android, iOS, and PCs, as you may expect, but the community has made versions for the likes of Xbox Series X|S, PS Vita, the Nintendo Switch, and even the Wii U. This 3DS version looks to work just as well, so if you fancy playing the latest AAA games at a crisp 240p resolution, there's an option out there for you.

A fan of the Dreamcast is also trying to create a version of GTA 3 on the Dreamcast, which sadly can't save Sega's console, but it's cool to see.

See more PC Gaming News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sonic Unleashed Recompiled
Sonic fans are leading the charge on a new preservation tool that can help give any Xbox 360 game a native PC port
GTA 3
You can now play GTA 3 on a Sega Dreamcast. I'm not too sure why you'd want to, but you can
GTA 3 Mobile screenshot showing claude running away from police near a casino
The fan-made Dreamcast version of GTA 3 is looking way better in the latest look, introducing tech that "would’ve previously been a slideshow"
Skyrim
Skyrim fan completes personal quest to yeet the entire RPG's map into Unreal Engine 5
Yasuke looking at a shrine in sunset to gain Knowledge in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Tech analysis finds Assassin's Creed Shadows is "one of the largest" PS5 Pro upgrades yet, and praises "a generational divide in lighting fidelity"
Assassin&#039;s Creed 3 screenshot of Desmond hilding a circular Isu artifact
Assassin's Creed Shadows' modern storyline is kind of non-existent and I couldn't be happier about it
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is shown running on a Nintendo 3DS in an impressive bit of fan homebrew
Yasuke and Naoe ready to fight on the Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail
On The Radar: Assassin's Creed Shadows coverage hub
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' first title update is a hotfix with three lines of patch notes and a download size up to 9GB
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Nishinomiya Shrine
All Nishinomiya Shrine locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows riddles Naoe answers
All Assassin's Creed Shadows riddle answers for NPC encounters
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the series' best launch since Valhalla, but that was "a perfect storm we may never see again," says Ubisoft
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is shown running on a Nintendo 3DS in an impressive bit of fan homebrew
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again has pulled another scene straight from the comics – and it's one of the darkest moments yet
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Porting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the Nintendo Switch was "kind of an afterthought," and now it's so popular that getting fans to switch could be a challenge
Nick Frost in Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost is playing one of the most beloved Harry Potter characters for the new HBO TV show
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's Intergalactic are reportedly skipping 2026 and won't be ready until at least the year after
Lunar Remastered Collection
"Will today’s players still enjoy a game from 30 years ago?": JRPG icon Kei Shigema says he was thrilled to see Lunar getting a remaster even after all this time
More about assassin s creed
Yasuke and Naoe ready to fight on the Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail

On The Radar: Assassin's Creed Shadows coverage hub
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill

Assassin's Creed Shadows' first title update is a hotfix with three lines of patch notes and a download size up to 9GB
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again has pulled another scene straight from the comics – and it's one of the darkest moments yet
See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again has pulled another scene straight from the comics – and it's one of the darkest moments yet
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Porting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the Nintendo Switch was "kind of an afterthought," and now it's so popular that getting fans to switch could be a challenge
Black Mirror season 7
Black Mirror's USS Callister team says surprise sequel episode in season 7 is less '60s Star Trek and more big-screen Star Wars: "It feels a bit Return of the Jedi"
Nick Frost in Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost is playing one of the most beloved Harry Potter characters for the new HBO TV show
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's Intergalactic are reportedly skipping 2026 and won't be ready until at least the year after
Varada Sethu in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner says season 2's new companion brings a "whole new energy" that "defines the whole series"
The cover of SFX issue 390, and some of the features inside.
Step on board the set of Black Mirror’s new USS Callister episode with the latest issue of SFX
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner says season 2's more fast-paced structure is a "fascinating experiment" that is "born out of desperation": "I don't know if anyone's ever done it before"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again just made a perfect reference to Matt Murdock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Iman Vellani in The Marvels
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 gives an important Ms. Marvel update – and it might have confirmed a major team-up in the next Avengers movie