Assassin's Creed Olympics stunt comes full circle as the Paris parkour guy is recreated in Unity

This week, a man parkoured across the rooftops of Paris for the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in an apparent reference to Assassin's Creed Unity, and now a player has recreated the performer's look in Ubisoft's 2014 stealth game.

Shortly after Ubisoft seemingly confirmed it was behind the parkouring stunt, a fan requested the performer's outfit be added to Assassin's Creed Unity's customization suite, but before the company could respond, a player and artist named Sebastian Dell'Aria took it upon themselves to recreate the look using in-game tools.

I tried https://t.co/klKBRKmoqe pic.twitter.com/nwAPcvNdNmJuly 28, 2024

Comparing the in-game footage to the real-life video of the parkourist, you can see it's not an exact match - the hood not being white is the most obvious miss - but it's pretty darn close. Better yet, you can use the character customization options in-game to recreate the outfit and jump from the rooftops of Unity's faithfully recreated Paris yourself as the Olympic star.

Dell'Aria was even kind enough to list the exact options used to nail the look. The build uses the Pure Shadows color, the Arno's Tailored Hood, the Handmade Sans-Culottes Coat, the Handmade Sans-Culottes Bracers, the Tailored Brigand Belt, and the Handmaid Bourgeois Breeches.

It's worth noting that there's a certain story threshold required to unlock the Assassin's Creed Unity character builder, but I mean, the game's been out for 10 years, folks. If you haven't played through it by now, it's unlikely an Olympics performer is going to convince you.

