Assassin's Creed Desmond actor Nolan North didn't know his character was dead until he checked Twitter: "I'm thinking, 'what?'"

Prolific voice actor Nolan North, best known for his role as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series, claims that he didn't know his Assassin's Creed character Desmond Miles had been killed off until a fan wrote to him on social media.

Speaking on the Fall Damage YouTube channel, North is asked to recall some of his most famous lines. When confronted with the line "You know it's true. It's already started. I need to go do this now. So go!", he immediately recognizes it as Desmond's final lines from Assassin's Creed 3. "That technically was Desmond's death scene," North recalls. "And I didn't know it."

Can Nolan North Remember His Iconic Lines? - YouTube Watch On

In fact, Ubisoft wasn't the one to tell him that he wouldn't be reprising the role. Instead, it was down to a fan on Twitter who asked him how he was feeling about his character's fate. "I found out on Twitter. 'Are you upset [that] Desmond's dead?' And I'm thinking, 'what?'" North says. "Because there's no 'Ahhhhh!' There's nothing that you'd expect from a main character's death."