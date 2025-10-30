Assassin's Creed 3's controversial, hours-long opening was meant to solve a classic game narrative problem, but the team didn't realize it was "too long" until "the last two months" of development

"You're always taught you have to conquer this villain, but you really don't care about the villain"

It's been over a decade since Assassin's Creed 3 launched, and I still remember the controversy over the game's extended narrative opening, which spent hours setting you up for a big plot twist before finally putting you in control of the actual protagonist and letting you loose to play the game. Looking back, creative Alex Hutchinson agrees that the intro is too long, but it was there to solve a very particular problem common in game narratives.

First, a quick spoiler warning if you still plan to play Assassin's Creed 3 and want the act one twist to remain a surprise. Still here? Good. While the game was always marketed as starring a Native American protagonist who goes by Conner, the game actually opens by putting you in control of a British character named Haytham Kenway. After you play through the lengthy intro, Kenway turns out to be a member of the villainous Templar faction and Conner's father, turning into the villain of the game as you take control of the true protagonist.

"It's hard in franchise [development] especially with lots of marketing to have any surprise and any freshness and we wanted that, or at least I did,” Hutchinson tells FRVR. "So the idea [was] that Haytham would be Connor's dad and, spoiler, that he would be a Templar and then, spoiler, he would be the villain."

"I think it's too long," Hutchinson agrees. "But you don't see that until, you know, the last two months [of development]. So, the exact timing of things – because you're waiting for things to work or things to come on – then it gets longer because that becomes the tutorial section where we're also teaching you [the mechanics]."

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

