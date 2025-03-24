As Assassin's Creed Shadows passes 2 million players, Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya reveals "I felt bad that it was being criticized so much"

Assassin's Creed Shadows has launched to pretty solid reviews and a player count of over 2 million over its first weekend despite a rocky development that resulted in a number of delays. The success of the game has caught the attention of many in the industry, including Devil May Cry and Bayonetta's creator (and more importantly, the creator of the criminally overlooked The Wonderful 101), Hideki Kamiya.

Taking to Twitter, the legendary director reposted the news about Assassin's Creed Shadows hitting 2 million players and said (via Twitter's translate function), "I felt bad that it was being criticized so much, but I'm glad that it seems to be doing well in both sales and reviews." This is in reference to the controversy surrounding the game's inclusion of Yasuke – an African samurai who served under Oda Nobunaga in real life – over a Japanese samurai protagonist.

Kamiya then said that in situations like these, it's usually a very loud minority kicking up a fuss as opposed to – as he puts it – "normal people who take on an 'it's fine' stance." In a follow-up tweet, he said, "This isn't limited to this case, but while there are a few super-intense people who make a big fuss saying, "I won't tolerate that!", the other majority of normal people who take an "it's fine" stance are basically silent...I wonder if there's no way to make these "normal people" equally visible in everything…"

Kamiya is no stranger to controversy either, with his brash Twitter presence being subject to countless memes. Most recently, his comments on former Bayonetta voice actress Helena Taylor's claims that she was given a lowball offer to reprise her role in Bayonetta 3 were scrutinized until it later came out that Taylor hadn't told the whole story.

Kamiya recently revealed that – despite becoming an acclaimed director in his own right – he's still leaning on Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's wisdom.