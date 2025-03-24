As Assassin's Creed Shadows passes 2 million players, Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya reveals "I felt bad that it was being criticized so much"

News
By published

"I wonder if there's no way to make these 'normal people' equally visible in everything"

Bayonetta 3 screenshot showing bayonetta looking at a gun
(Image credit: PlatinumGames)

Assassin's Creed Shadows has launched to pretty solid reviews and a player count of over 2 million over its first weekend despite a rocky development that resulted in a number of delays. The success of the game has caught the attention of many in the industry, including Devil May Cry and Bayonetta's creator (and more importantly, the creator of the criminally overlooked The Wonderful 101), Hideki Kamiya.

Taking to Twitter, the legendary director reposted the news about Assassin's Creed Shadows hitting 2 million players and said (via Twitter's translate function), "I felt bad that it was being criticized so much, but I'm glad that it seems to be doing well in both sales and reviews." This is in reference to the controversy surrounding the game's inclusion of Yasukean African samurai who served under Oda Nobunaga in real life – over a Japanese samurai protagonist.

Kamiya then said that in situations like these, it's usually a very loud minority kicking up a fuss as opposed to – as he puts it – "normal people who take on an 'it's fine' stance." In a follow-up tweet, he said, "This isn't limited to this case, but while there are a few super-intense people who make a big fuss saying, "I won't tolerate that!", the other majority of normal people who take an "it's fine" stance are basically silent...I wonder if there's no way to make these "normal people" equally visible in everything…"

Kamiya is no stranger to controversy either, with his brash Twitter presence being subject to countless memes. Most recently, his comments on former Bayonetta voice actress Helena Taylor's claims that she was given a lowball offer to reprise her role in Bayonetta 3 were scrutinized until it later came out that Taylor hadn't told the whole story.

Kamiya recently revealed that – despite becoming an acclaimed director in his own right – he's still leaning on Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's wisdom.

See more Xbox Series X News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows review gameplay showing Yasuke overlooking the sea and lush green scenery
Assassin's Creed Shadows has already "surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey" with 2 million players and counting
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke
Joining the chorus of positive reviews, Baldur's Gate 3 developer says Assassin's Creed Shadows has the series' best combat "in years"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
As Assassin's Creed Shadows overtakes Valhalla and Odyssey, Ubisoft promises "this is just the beginning" in heartfelt thanks to players
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows director defends Yasuke's inclusion in the game from "noise online": "We know why Yasuke is in the game, we know how he fits"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows reaches 1 million players on day one, and it sounds like even Ubisoft's having a tough time believing it: "It's not even 4PM here"
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Bayonetta 3 screenshot showing bayonetta looking at a gun
As Assassin's Creed Shadows passes 2 million players, Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya reveals "I felt bad that it was being criticized so much"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Mitsumune and Naoe
How to find Mitsumune in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge
Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows have New Game Plus?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
As Assassin's Creed Shadows overtakes Valhalla and Odyssey, Ubisoft promises "this is just the beginning" in heartfelt thanks to players
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an entire island stuffed with adorable kittens you need to check out, and it's based on an actual Japanese cat paradise
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows review gameplay showing Yasuke overlooking the sea and lush green scenery
Assassin's Creed Shadows has already "surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey" with 2 million players and counting
Latest in News
Bayonetta 3 screenshot showing bayonetta looking at a gun
As Assassin's Creed Shadows passes 2 million players, Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya reveals "I felt bad that it was being criticized so much"
Four Helldivers lined up on base ship
A year after Malevelon Creek became Helldivers 2's fiercest battleground, it looks like the Automatons are coming back for more
Kurt Russell in The Thing holding a stick of dynamite.
43 years later, John Carpenter has hinted at who turns into The Thing in the horror movie and one eagle-eyed fan has worked it out
Amid Assassin's Creed Shadows' controversies, shrine popularized by Ghost of Tsushima bans all tourists after "unforgivable act of disrespect"
A WoW Classic player chased by a dinosaur in a green forest
"If this is just how it is, then yeah, that's the end": WoW Classic's most famous hardcore guild calls time for now after multiple raiders lose their MMO characters to DDoS attacks
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer&#039;s Body
Star of cult hit Jennifer's Body says marketing "ruined" the horror movie's chances, but they may get another shot with a sequel 16 years later
More about assassin s creed
Naoe looks over at a dense, lush, green forest in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows from a viewpoint

"We don't want to force one terabyte of data on the players": Assassin's Creed Shadows' tech director on the clever tricks Ubisoft uses to "go beyond" current-gen
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge

Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows have New Game Plus?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Mitsumune and Naoe

How to find Mitsumune in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
See more latest
Most Popular
Amid Assassin's Creed Shadows' controversies, shrine popularized by Ghost of Tsushima bans all tourists after "unforgivable act of disrespect"
Four Helldivers lined up on base ship
A year after Malevelon Creek became Helldivers 2's fiercest battleground, it looks like the Automatons are coming back for more
A WoW Classic player chased by a dinosaur in a green forest
"If this is just how it is, then yeah, that's the end": WoW Classic's most famous hardcore guild calls time for now after multiple raiders lose their MMO characters to DDoS attacks
Kurt Russell in The Thing holding a stick of dynamite.
43 years later, John Carpenter has hinted at who turns into The Thing in the horror movie and one eagle-eyed fan has worked it out
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer&#039;s Body
Star of cult hit Jennifer's Body says marketing "ruined" the horror movie's chances, but they may get another shot with a sequel 16 years later
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
Weeks after modding GTA 6's map to GTA 5, modder pre-emptively pulls all their work offline after a single YouTube strike from Rockstar's owner
World of Warcraft
My newest MMO hero is World of Warcraft Priest 'Chimneytime,' who got an official "warning" from Blizzard for making too many people get trapped inside chimneys
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets unprecedented second update in 2 weeks, with a Steam page tweak pointing to a 2025 release
One Piece
One Piece co-showrunner announces he's stepping away from the "life changing journey" of working on the Netflix show to "focus on myself and my mental health"
A Minecraft movie: Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen in the upcoming movie.
The Minecraft movie director says it isn't "the official story": "We're not canonizing anything"