Nintendo is charging an arm and a leg for storage space in Animal Crossing New Horizons 3.0, which means you'll find me and many others back in the turnip mines

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' big 3.0 update is finally here, bringing the new hotel feature to everyone's islands as well as Zelda and Lego collabs and plenty of clutch updates to make island life that much more inviting.

One of those smaller, but nonetheless greatly appreciated, quality of life updates is the ability to increase your home's storage all the way up to 9,000, a pretty huge jump from the previous limit of 5,000 items. Sounds great, right? And, you can also now store trees, shrubs, and living flowers in your home storage. Pump the brakes, though, because the combined cost of the two storage expansions is an eye-watering 3.3 million bells - 1.5 for the first and 1.8 for the second - and that's only if you're going into the situation having already settled all possible home expansion loans with Tom Nook, itself an incredibly pricey affair.

I never got heavy into the whole turnip market thing, mostly because I much prefer the slow pace of catching and selling fish to Animal Crossing's version of a stock market, but I may have to temporarily change that. I still haven't paid off the final 2.5 million loan I have from Tom Nook, so if I want the full 9,000 storage slots, I would need, in total, 5.8 million bells. As far as I know, the quickest - although not very reliably - way to get that is to buy a bunch of turnips and hope the bells are in my favor, and then do that over and over and over again. Thankfully, I'm not the only one looking at my current storage situation a lot more favorably after learning how much the upgrades cost.