Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0's new Slumber Island feature has bad news for anyone who became mortal enemies with their "ugly" villagers: "Chops coming back from the dead to get revenge on me"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' major new 3.0 update is here – alongside the paid Switch 2 Edition – and players have been running into some unexpected, familiar faces in one of its free content additions.

Update 3.0 adds the Slumber Island feature, allowing folks to create an additional three Dream islands completely separate from their main island – you can choose a layout, size, and decorate it however you please. It's a pretty amazing new option for anyone who's been yearning to overhaul their main island and try out new ideas without erasing all their previous hard work, and you can even have your villager friends walking around in there, too.

Well, that's where things get interesting. We already knew that we'd be able to hang out with our current residents on Slumber Island, but it turns out that any villager who's previously lived on your island will be selectable, too. For some fans, this is a welcome reunion with old friends, some they've not seen since 2020. For others… not so much.