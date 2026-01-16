Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans are a little disappointed about Slumber Islands' building limitations: "Everything is exactly the same as changing my own island"

Animal Crossing: New Horizon's 3.0 update and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition are both out, putting a smile on the faces of villagers everywhere who feared the game had long been abandoned. But the new content isn't a total slam dunk as some fans aren't too smitten with the Slumber Islands.

Slumber Islands are essentially a freeform sandbox or 'creative mode' for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, introduced in this week's free 3.0 update, letting players freely decorate an empty island stuck in an alternative dreamworld. You can't take or use up any resources while in the Slumber Islands, either, so fixing them up is purely a creative pursuit.

Villagers are a little disappointed about two things, however. First is the fact that Slumber Islands require a persistent-online connection and are basically paywalled behind an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, as are the shoddy collection of retro games. Second are all the building limitations Nintendo have imposed, which raise a few eyebrows in a mode that's supposed to be a low-stakes decorative endeavour.