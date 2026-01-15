Animal Crossing: New Horizons turns one of the series' best features into one of its worst with a pitiful selection of retro games that can only be played with a Switch Online subscription: "F***ing pathetic"

Animal Crossing fans were excited to discover that the New Horizons 3.0 update brought back one of the original's most beloved features… only this time it's hidden behind a Nintendo Switch Online paywall.

Animal Crossing for the GameCube included one of the absolute best things in the series' history – especially in a pre-Virtual Console world – when it allowed you to collect NES consoles and play the likes of Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, and Punch Out in the game. And after disappearing from the series in every entry since, Nintendo confirmed that the feature would return with Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 3.0, with SNES and Game Boy joining the party.

Unfortunately this comes with a catch, as players will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play the games – all of which are already available in their respective Nintendo Switch Online apps. This was confirmed when the 3.0 Update was announced, but a post from Twitter user @AndreSegers has reignited the backlash somewhat. Nintendo decided it needs to grab that subscription from you if you want the opportunity to play Ice Hockey for NES.