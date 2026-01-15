Deleting my Animal Crossing: New Horizons island has changed the way I play, and it feels like returning to 2005's Wild World

When the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 update was announced back in 2025, I did the unthinkable. I took a virtual sledgehammer to my island and deleted it, resetting the home I had put over 1000 hours into. It was the same island I had had from day one of the game's release, and had spent an embarrassing number of Nook Miles tickets to get all my favourite villagers in a perfectly organised neighbourhood.

While deciding to simulate armageddon for all my villagers (sorry, Stitches) wasn't easy, the hardest part of starting over was actually how overwhelming the prospect of planning a new island was. It was so stressful that I decided to revert to my childhood self, which led me down a surprising path that has completely changed how I play New Horizons.

Becoming a 'Bell-ionaire'

(Image credit: Nintendo)