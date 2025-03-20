Solve puzzles to deduce how to complete The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time

If I had to sum up The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time in one word, it would be 'audacious', as the core concept here is wild. We got a better look at it with an extended trailer shown during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, but if you feel somewhat confused then I'll explain what's going on.



TRotEotGRPGoAT (for short) is a 3D pixel art remake of the last hour of that famous JRPG – you know, the one that everybody loves? If it's not ringing any bells then you've spotted the twist here, as that 'classic' JRPG doesn't actually exist and the real challenge is to figure out how this game works. Trial and error will only get you so far, so what can you to do to proceed?

Well, this is a fancy remake, which means it comes with a digital manual you can pull up at any time, plus a director's commentary and archival footage. As you progress you'll need to cross-reference all of these materials to look for clues, both to help you move forward and to uncover the mystery hidden at the core of the adventure. While solving these complex deduction puzzles is key to your success, the game does still contain a fully featured RPG Battle System, which you'll also need to master to defeat the enemies standing in the way of uncovering the truth.

The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time is targeting a general 2025 release window on PC at present, and you can wishlist it on Steam to stay up to date with the latest announcements.

