Solve puzzles to deduce how to complete The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time
If you don't remember this classic JRPG, then you'll need to extract clues from the special features to figure out how to progress
If I had to sum up The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time in one word, it would be 'audacious', as the core concept here is wild. We got a better look at it with an extended trailer shown during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, but if you feel somewhat confused then I'll explain what's going on.
TRotEotGRPGoAT (for short) is a 3D pixel art remake of the last hour of that famous JRPG – you know, the one that everybody loves? If it's not ringing any bells then you've spotted the twist here, as that 'classic' JRPG doesn't actually exist and the real challenge is to figure out how this game works. Trial and error will only get you so far, so what can you to do to proceed?
Well, this is a fancy remake, which means it comes with a digital manual you can pull up at any time, plus a director's commentary and archival footage. As you progress you'll need to cross-reference all of these materials to look for clues, both to help you move forward and to uncover the mystery hidden at the core of the adventure. While solving these complex deduction puzzles is key to your success, the game does still contain a fully featured RPG Battle System, which you'll also need to master to defeat the enemies standing in the way of uncovering the truth.
The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time is targeting a general 2025 release window on PC at present, and you can wishlist it on Steam to stay up to date with the latest announcements.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 750 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Dev behind cozy mashup of Ghibli and Zelda says working on Diablo and Overwatch taught him "storytelling isn't just an enhancement to world-building – it's what gives it meaning"
This indie mashup of Zelda and Studio Ghibli is gorgeous, though its creator didn't want to "mimic" the iconic animation studio, but to "find out what makes it special, and recreate those watercolor movies in a game"