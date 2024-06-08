Nobody Wants to Die explores what happens to future society when death is no longer a concern

In the dystopian world of Nobody Wants to Die, immortality is now achievable – but it comes at a price, and somebody has to pay for it. The year is 2329 and New York City has become a walled-in haven soaked in neon, complete with tightly-packed skyscrapers, flying cars, and a decapitated Statue of Liberty.

During the developer interview shown during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase we get to learn more about this world, and see some exclusive footage of Nobody Wants To Die's main locations, including your apartment that serves as the base for your investigations.

In this single-player interactive noir story you play as Mortality Department Detective James Karra, investigating crimes in a society where eternal life has lead to an erosion of morality, and the distinction between what's right and wrong is becoming increasingly blurred.

While natural death may no longer be a concern, a serial killer targeting the city's elite definitely is, so you're handed an off-the-books case to dig deep into the dark secrets of New York and uncover what's really going on. To do this, you'll investigate crime scenes with your time manipulation augmentation, using the advanced technology of the era to reconstruct each murder and review the events that happened to reveal clues leading you further into the darkness.

Inspired by neo-noir films, black and white detective movies, and Art Deco style, Nobody Wants to Die looks absolutely stunning thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5, presenting a future vision of a dystopian New York that's as believable as it is disturbing, and it's just begging to be explored further.

Nobody Wants to Die is targeting a release later in 2024 on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X. You can wishlist it now on Steam, follow on Twitter, or visit the official website for more information.

