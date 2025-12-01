Dispatch maker AdHoc says the episodic business model is "an insane thing to do," immediately after selling 2 million copies through the episodic business model

The first season of Dispatch recently proved there's something to be said for episodic releases in video games. Releasing two episodes weekly for four weeks helped the superhero narrative game gain momentum, as Dispatch garnered over two million players – and while the business model may have worked, developer AdHoc Studios doesn't advise it.

CEO Michael Choung explains why to Knowledge, providing some background to his team's decision. "Everyone was telling us not to do it. We had internal debates about it, but the story was always structured that way," he describes.

"A lot of the reasons for it we're now seeing the results of. There would just be a longer time period for it to be covered,” he says. "TV has been doing it for 70 years. We knew that it gives a 'The train is leaving the station, but not just yet – I can still make it' kind of feeling across weeks, and people catch on."