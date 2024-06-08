Bogdan's Cross tells the tale of a shepherd boy who becomes a Templar... and also happens to be a cute bear

Bogdan's Cross just got revealed at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

It tells the tale of the titular Bogdan, a very sweet-faced bear who starts life as a shepherd but is then adopted by the Templar Order. As he becomes quite the legendary knight, he must take on the source of darkness that's threatening this world.

Aiming to launch sometime in early 2025, Bogdan's Cross is described as an interactive story where you'll be able to explore stunning landscapes as you come up against formidable challenges and take on that aforementioned darkness.

As you can see in the Future Games Show world premiere trailer above, Bogdan's Cross has a super unique art style that's a sidescroller with almost toy-like characters and movement. However, it's not just your average sidescroller though as in combat you'll be able to move back into these stunning dioramas to take on your foes.

Along the way you'll meet a variety of different characters each with their own distinct personality and quests to offer our Templar bear. The Forest Merchant is just one of them, and they're just one of the ways that you'll discover the game's secrets.

The power of Prayer is going to be a huge part of the game too, and by meditating and praying at certain locations, you'll be able to heal, power up your abilities and save. Soulslike without the Souls perhaps?

You can wishlist Bodgan's Cross now on Steam ahead of its anticipated launch next year, when it'll also be available via Epic Games Store.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.