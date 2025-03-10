You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500

If you want to look more like Neil, a smuggler shown in the new Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer, you're in luck, because his watch is being sold by Hamilton. Unfortunately, it'll cost you more than $1,500.

Neil is a new character played by Luca Marinelli, and he bears a striking resemblance to Solid Snake , the protagonist of Kojima's Metal Gear series. Toward the end of the 10-minute-long trailer , he dons a headband and tactical gear as he leads a squad of soldiers. It's very reminiscent of Mads Mikkelsen's Cliff from the first Death Stranding.

One accessory in particular has caught people's eye: Neil's watch. It's a sleek, simple thing, perfect for someone who has to smuggle "braindead pregnant women" into the UCA from Mexico. Neil can be seen tapping it before wrapping the bandana around his head.

As reported by Automaton , the watch is being sold by Hamilton and is called the American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition. It sports a black titanium case, titanium bracelet, and dark gray and orange features within the face itself. It's an understated piece of video game merch – no one would know it was a Death Stranding 2 watch unless they were a fan themselves.

It will retail for 1,395 Swiss Francs, which is roughly $1,588. The actual dollar price may vary, though, as the UK store page lists it for £1,380, which is $1,785.63. The watch will be available on June 26, the same day the game launches.

