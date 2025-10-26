This is not a drill: the ghost of WarioWare returns in the form of this bizarre minigame free-for-all on Steam

Buster Jam is nailing that unhinged aesthetic

One of my favorite trends in indie games over the last few years has been the rise of the Wario-like. 2023 was one of the best years in gaming history with the likes of Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter 6, and Alan Wake 2, but I'd argue the best game of that year was Pizza Tower which revived the Wario Land formula with an anxious pizza chef taking the place of the hunky treasure hunter. With 2024's AntonBlast also being one of the highlights of this decade. But that duo focused on the Wario Land side of things, and now another has stepped up to the other side of Wario's enterprise.

Developer Tallglass, which is developing the puzzle platformer BOOM! Buster announced Buster Jam late last year, stating that it is being made in the meantime to help things stay running at the studio and ensure BOOM! Buster doesn't need to sacrifice any of its vision. Earlier this week the studio released the first demo for the game and I'm already in love.

