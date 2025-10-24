Spooky Express is an adorable puzzle game that has me mapping out tracks in Trainsylvania to help undead passengers, and it's perfect for Halloween

As I drag my little skeleton train across a checkered board in Spooky Express, a track starts to appear that mirrors my movement. With a zombie waiting on a platform nearby, I have to map out the track in such a way that I can pick up my undead passenger, deliver him to his grave, and also reach the adjoining track on the other side. It's a puzzling conundrum, since I only have a set amount of space to lay down my track, and I can't loop back on myself. But it's undeniably pleasing when my zombie is safely tucked up in the dirt, and I'm on my merry way to pick up more monsters.

As a conductor who has to plan out the routes for the only rail service in Trainsylvania that caters to the undead, it at times feels like I'm mapping out my own on-the-rails amusement park ride. From picking up vampires, demons, and zombies, to trying to scare away human passengers with the creepy commuters I already have on board, there are so many puzzle challenges to work my way through, and I love how many adorably spooky interactions I uncover as I try to figure out the solutions for levels. Complete with a charming artstyle and lots of different thematic locations, Drakenk and Friend's isometric puzzler is helping my horror-averse self really get in the mood for the Halloween season.

All aboard

(Image credit: Draknek and Friends)

I'll be the first to admit I'm not the most adept or practiced player when it comes to the puzzle genre, which is why I immediately appreciate how approachable Spooky Express is. As you try to map out your tracks to pick up passengers and reach the track that lets you exit out on the other side of the level, you move your train forward to create a track, and backwards should you want to undo it. If you get too far and realize you can't reach the exit or the passengers, you can reset the level with the click of a button. This essentially means you can experiment until you figure out the solution.

Some levels can be real head-scratchers, though, with one early level upping the ante by involving multiple vampires to pick up and deliver to their coffins, along with a zombie. Each one is placed at different points on the isometric board. I spend a while moving back and forth, seeing if I can find the solution myself, but soon I find myself getting a bit stuck. Thankfully, there's also a very helpful hint system. When you use it, a partial piece of transparent green track appears to show you that you have to set down a track there in order to solve the level. It's a very welcome touch that proves to make life much easier for puzzle novices like me.

(Image credit: Draknek and Friends)

While you'll unlock more levels each time you complete one, I also love the fact that you can actually unlock all available levels within the in-game menu. So, should I get stuck on one, I can pop out and try another one until I feel ready to return to the one that stumped me. It's actually a great way to ensure I can experience all the game has to offer without being locked behind my own ability to find solutions.

And there are an impressive number of puzzle challenges on offer here, too, with a sizable map packed full of different levels set across various spooky locations. From pumpkin patch pitstops to dark, demon-summoning spaces, and creepy forests, I love how much variety is on offer, and how changing levels keep things feeling fresh as you try to complete more train routes.

(Image credit: Draknek and Friends)

The amusement park feel really comes to life for me, though, thanks to the little interactions you can come across as you try to find solutions. At one point, for instance, I had two demon passengers on board, and thanks to some wrong moves on my part, they both passed by a human interloper waiting on a platform. While the first caused the poor person to jump with fright, the second demon ended up burning them to a crisp. Then, when I was trying to get some vampires back to their coffins, another human unfortunately got the kiss of death, with my route bringing the fanged fiend in close proximity to their neck.

Sure, it's unfortunate for the humans, but these events did earn me some achievements, so their momentary sacrifice at the hands of my puzzle solution attempts was completely worth it. There's evidently a lot of thought put behind the many levels you can work through, and it also succeeds at feeling very welcoming for the most unseasoned of players.

If you're looking for something to play this Halloween season (and you're a scaredy cat like me), you absolutely should get on board with the Spooky Express. Now, if you'll excuse me, I've got some more undead to track down.

Spooky Express is out now on PC, iOS, and Android. Get more recommendations in our Indie Spotlight series.