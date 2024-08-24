Stellar Blade and Phantom Blade Zero studios shout out Black Myth Wukong's global success as it helps to "unite diverse cultures"

Both of the studios behind Stellar Blade and Phantom Blade Zero have shouted out the growing global launch of Black Myth: Wukong as it helps open the door for more action games developed in Asia to find global success.

Black Myth: Wukong was always going to be a gargantuan hit since it's based on one of the most recognizable legends in history - Journey to the West - and China, where the game was developed, has grown into the world's biggest gaming population, though massive breakout successes in the region don't usually make a big splash globally.

Black Myth: Wukong is the outlier though, as it recently beat Elden Ring and Tears of the Kingdom to become one of the fastest-selling games of all time with 10 million units shifted in just 3 days. It's concurrent player count on Steam also peaked at around 2,400,000 players, making it the highest peak for any single-player game on the platform and second only to PUBG. Huge success, based on most metrics.

Shift Up - the Korean studio behind this year's stylish slasher Stellar Blade - celebrated Black Myth's success with a tweet "as a fellow Asian creator."

Congratulations to Game Science on the release of 「Black myth Wukong 」as a fellow Asian game creator!

The Phantom Blade Zero social media account also posted a celebratory tweet to uplift Black Myth ahead of their own launch sometime in the future: "As fellow developers from China, we couldn't be more proud of the achievements of Black Myth Wukong. Games are powerful bridges that unite diverse cultures. Our heartfelt congratulations on your success, and we look forward to sharing another facet of Chinese culture with the world in the future!"

As fellow developers from China, we couldn't be more proud of the achievements of @BlackMythGame. Games are powerful bridges that unite diverse cultures. Our heartfelt congratulations on your success, and we look forward to sharing another facet of Chinese culture with the world…

