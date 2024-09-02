Self-professed Star Wars Outlaws "tourist" brilliantly recreates Tatooine stills from A New Hope

One dedicated Star Wars Outlaws player has spent their time in Ubisoft Massive's action game trying to "line up" in-game screenshots with Star Wars movie stills.

In case you somehow didn't already know, Star Wars Outlaws once again takes us back to Tatooine, but this time in the shoes of loveable scoundrel Kay Vess, instead of from the perspective of a Jedi like Luke Skywalker or Rey. As seen in the Reddit post below, one very dedicated player tried to their best to line up in-game screenshots in Outlaws with actual Star Wars movie still of Tatooine.

The result is really impressive. The first screenshot captures the moment Luke looks down on his aunt in A New Hope at the Lars Homestead, while the second, third, and fourth screenshots capture the moment said aunt is burned to death by Empire forces a matter of minutes later. Sometimes I really do forget how brutal A New Hope's opening actually is.

This Reddit post has sort of spawned a mini treasure hunt for Obi-Wan's old hut on Tatooine. One Reddit user thinks that "Darth Vader and Dr. Aphra had it demolished in the comics," but I haven't been able to dig up any concrete evidence that it was, and right now at least, no Star Wars Outlaws player in the comments has been able to track it down.

Oh, and if you hadn't already found it, Sebulba's crashed podracer from The Phantom Menace can allegedly be found out in the sand dunes of Tatooine. I'm surprised the sandy planet hasn't completely swallowed the vehicle whole after all this time.

