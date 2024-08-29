Hollow Knight: Silksong fans tragically trolled by a random Steam update listed as "for beta testing"

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans thought a Steam backend update pointing to a beta was too good to be true - and it was.

Earlier today, Reddit users discovered that, according to SteamDB, Hollow Knight: Silksong had received an update of some sort on Valve's storefront. Not only was "Hollow Knight: Silksong" updated two days ago, but so was a listing for "Hollow Knight: Silksong for Beta Testing."

Yes, this was an actual update made to Hollow Knight: Silksong effective as of earlier this week. The trouble is, this update wasn't made by Hollow Knight developer Team Cherry, but was instead made by Valve itself.

If you check the finer details of the update applied to Hollow Knight: Silksong via SteamDB, you'll see that the same change was made to tens of thousands of other games on Steam. That's 55,049 other games effected by Valve's backend change to Steam, to be precise.

So, everyone who suspected that a beta testing update for Silksong was too good to be true was swiftly proven correct. The Hollow Knight community has gotten pretty used to being bitterly disappointed over the past few years, with countless weeks and months of radio silence from Team Cherry, but this is still seemingly pretty hard to stomach.

"'This could be huge' - See you all in 2027 when the game still isn't out yet," reads one comment underneath the subreddit post. Others were a little too keen to type things like "THIS COULD ACTUALLY BE HUGE" before reverting to "ok nvm back to coping" when they quickly uncovered the truth of the update. Sorry, Silksong fans, not today.

