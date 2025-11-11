Hi-Fi Rush director says "don't panic" as the soundtrack gets delisted and the rhythm action game disappears from third-party PC stores: "This is likely publisher transition related"

Hi-Fi Rush and its fans have both been through it over the past year-and-a-half, but this week added a little more insult to all the injury. The soundtrack was suddenly delisted from streaming platforms this week, and it seems the game itself recently disappeared from third-party PC stores, too. Director John Johanas says there's no reason to worry, though.

"FYI this is likely publisher transition related and the soundtrack will be back on services soon," Johanas says in a tweet. "Just not sure when. Please stay tuned! Don't panic!" To be clear, only the Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack was truly delisted. The game remains available on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox stores – only third-party key sellers like Green Man Gaming and the Humble Store have recently stopped selling it.

That "publisher transition" is, of course, the move from Xbox to Krafton. Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks was among the Bethesda studios that Microsoft shut down in 2024. After a year of Xbox executives singing Hi-Fi Rush's praises, it was difficult to make sense of the move, and it felt downright miraculous when PUBG publisher Krafton swept in to save the studio and series.

With all that in mind, and Krafton announcing that it's now an "AI first" company, you can imagine why Hi-Fi Rush fans would be afraid for the game's future. But it seems that this is purely a logistical issue as now, more than a year later, publishing duties fully switch to Krafton. Here's hoping we start seeing those "games that only Tango Gameworks can make" sooner rather than later.

