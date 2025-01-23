Doom: The Dark Ages pre-orders go live today - these are the retailers to watch

Recent updates

Doom: The Dark Ages pre-orders officially go live today, after the game's full release date was formally announced during this afternoon's Xbox Developer Direct showcase. The next slayer game will land on our shelves on May 15, but the doors are now open to get your early order in - whether you play across PS5, Xbox, or PC. That's right, Bethesda may be under Microsoft's wing now, but Doom: The Dark Ages is launching at the same time across all platforms.

Best Buy has launched standard edition Doom: The Dark Ages pre-orders in the US, and that price is sitting pretty standard at $69.99 - it also comes with a free Doom Slayer Skin to boot.

The prequel takes things back to a more grounded combat system, promising all the grunt and grunge of the originals. New mechanics, weapons, and glory kills are on the cards here, with less of a focus on jumping and boosting and more on steadfast bullet hell.

Doom: The Dark Ages pre-orders launch with a standard edition at $69.99 / £69.99 but there's also a Premium Edition ($99.99) and Collector's Bundle ($199.99) available as well. Xbox players can grab theirs direct via Microsoft's Store and PlayStation players can grab their orders at PS Direct. We're still waiting on more information for console offers on the Collector's bundle, though PC pre-orders are live at Bethesda's own store.

For all the latest Doom: The Dark Ages pre-order details, just check below.

Pre-order Doom: The Dark Ages in the US

Doom: The Dark Ages | $69.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has dropped Doom: The Dark Ages pre-orders for both Xbox and PS5, coming in at that $69.99 standard price. Right now, this is the only place to grab your copy.

Xbox | Check Stock

Doom: The Dark Ages pre-orders will be live at Microsoft's own Xbox store today, hopefully at the standard $69.99 MSRP. If you're going down the digital route, this is the way to go.



Doom: The Dark Ages | Check Stock Amazon hasn't just yet listed its PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders for Doom: The Dark Ages but that's unsurprising. Sometimes it takes a little longer for new pre-orders to appear, but we'll upgrade this page and let you know as soon as they become available.

Doom: The Dark Ages | Check Stock GameStop hasn't had pre-orders for every new big game release of last year. But we're hoping pre-orders Doom: The Dark Ages for the PS5 and Xbox Series X make an appearance sooner rather than later so you have more options.

Doom: The Dark Ages | Check Stock Pre-orders for Doom: The Dark Ages are still nowhere to be found at Walmart. But the big retailer is pretty good with making sure every big game of the year it represented, so we're betting it won't be long until the pre-order PS5 and Xbox Series X copies of the game make an appearance.

Pre-order Doom: The Dark Ages in the UK

Xbox | Check Stock

Microsoft's UK store will also have Doom: The Dark Ages available for pre-order today, with the standard edition likely coming in at £69.99.



Amazon | Check Stock

Amazon is one of the UK's go-to sites for pre-orders, but it can take a while for the newest releases to make an appearance on the site. We're hoping it won't be too long before Doom: The Dark Ages pops on the site, especially as it'll mean Prime members can make use of the free delivery at launch.

Very | Check Stock

Very is one of the most under-rated sites for grabbing the latest games, and hardware. Pre-orders for Doom: The Dark Ages haven't yet appeared on the site, however, we'll let UK Doom fans know the second it goes live for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

Game | Check Stock

GAME isn't what it once was, however, it can still be one of the best places to pick up the latest pre-orders. GAME hasn't yet shared its Doom: The Dark Ages pre-order for anyone who still depends on the site, but we'll be sure to update this page the second it makes an appearance.

Doom: The Dark Ages pre-order bundles

The standard edition Doom: The Dark Ages pre-order comes with a free Void Doom Slayer Skin at launch, but if you want more goodies you'll be looking at the Premium and Collectors Editions.

The Premium Edition includes early access to the full release two days before launch, as well as three extra 'Divinity' skins, extra campaign DLC, a digital artbook, and the soundtrack on top of the game. The Premium Edition comes in at $99.99.

The Collector's Bundle packs all that Premium Edition content as well as a 12-inch Doom Slayer Statue, a replica key card, and a steelbook case. That bundle packs a punch at $199.99.

Doom: The Dark Ages pre-order FAQ

When is the Doom: The Dark Ages release date? Doom: The Dark Ages will launch on May 15, 2025. The release date was confirmed during the id Software segment of the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 stream.

What is the Doom: The Dark Ages price? The standard edition Doom: The Dark Ages pre-order price is $69.99 / £69.99 - while we're still waiting for Deluxe and Collectors Editions (should they exist at all).

Is there a Doom: The Dark Ages demo? There haven't yet been any announcements regarding a Doom: The Dark Ages demo. However, this may change closer to launch.

