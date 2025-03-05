After Square Enix's attempt flopped, Avengers: Endgame and Doomsday directors are "open" to working on their own Marvel team-up game
The Russo brothers' entertainment company is stepping deeper into the video game world
Almost five years ago, Square Enix proved everyone wrong and turned Hollywood's most successful characters into a giant video game failure with Marvel's Avengers. Now, Avengers Endgame directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo now say they're "open" to working on an Avengers game of their own.
The Russo brothers are, of course, part of what made the MCU such a colossal success in the first place thanks to their work in the director's chair on Captain America: The Winder Soldier and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. They're now trying to steady the MCU ship once more with 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. (Basically Avengers 5 and 6, just in case you stopped keeping up with the MCU circa 2012.)
However, when asked about creating a video game tie-in to either their upcoming MCU projects or their ongoing Amazon TV show Citadel, Joe Russo told Variety that "we would definitely be open to it."
As random as it might sound, the Russo brothers are actually stepping deeper into the video game world via their entertainment production company AGBO, which just hired a new 'president of interactive technology' and is gearing up to release a prequel mobile game based on Netflix's The Electric State. Oh, it might also have something to do with the $400 million stake that Korean publisher Nexon (The First Descendant, Dave the Diver) put into the company a couple of years ago.
Whatever video games come out of AGBO or the Russo brothers are more likely to be completely original, however. "Right now, what we're doing is creating new IP," Joe Russo said. "We want to tell new stories with new characters and new worlds that people haven’t seen before... the intention is for every world we build to have the scale and depth of a Star Wars universe, but in a different genre. And then we’ll build materials around those new worlds. We'll tell stories in different ways using different media in those worlds."
For now, why not reminisce with our best superhero games of all time list. Spoilers: Marvel's Avengers ain't on it.
