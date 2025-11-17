After a rough launch, PlayStation-published Final Fantasy 15-style action RPG Lost Soul Aside woos players with "biggest free update yet," polishing combat and adding a 100-wave gauntlet

Lost Soul Aside launched at the tail end of August after over a decade of development, but its release was quickly met with "Mixed" reviews on Steam – a rating that may well change soon as developer Ultizero Games prepares to release its "biggest" patch yet.

The studio's CEO and game's director, Yang Bing, reveals as much in a new PlayStation blog post, explaining that the "team has taken player feedback on board since launch, and we're excited to share our biggest free update yet, available tomorrow, November 18." The update is admittedly a pretty hefty one, introducing a wave-based challenge mode with back-to-back enemies that sounds downright chaotic, and more.

As Bing describes Surge of Voidrax, the upcoming game mode, fans will "battle through 100 back-to-back enemy waves, each tougher than the one before" in "a pure test of endurance and strategy that will push your limits" – wild, right? Thankfully, all available skill trees and weapons are unlocked from the get-go at least, so players can optimize as they please for the greatest chance of survival while faced against the hundred waves.

"Surge of Voidrax isn't just a mode, assures Bing – "it's a true test of skill, strategy, and perseverance." It might be a daunting challenge, but it's also exciting… and it's not all that's coming. Fans can also look forward to revamped cutscenes, customizable controls, improvements to combat (I'm eyeing you, combos), and new skins for all of us cosmetic-obsessed players. Here's hoping it all plays out well when the update drops tomorrow.

Lost Soul Aside could use the boost, after all. Aside from the ever-circulating comparisons between the action game published by PlayStation and Square Enix gem Final Fantasy 15, much of its hype has died with its "Mixed' reception.

