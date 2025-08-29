PlayStation's Final Fantasy-style action RPG launches after 11 years to 'Mixed' Steam reviews, so Lost Soul Aside devs are "actively working on optimizations"

Lost Soul Aside might've been in development for a little over a decade, but developer Ultizero Games has promised folks that it's still actively working to improve the PlayStation-published action game after its mixed launch.

For those not in the know, Lost Soul Aside was the slick Final Fantasy-style action RPG that sort of looked like Noctis and Clive's lovechild was modded into a flashy DMC game. The Chinese game is finally out on PS5 and PC, but ye old personal computer players are having a rough time with it.

On Steam, Lost Soul Aside debuted to a 'Mixed' rating based on just under 300 user reviews, only 54% of which are positive. Common complaints stem from an inconsistent framerate, wonky animation, and a few too many invisible walls.

"Running feels awful," one player says, and while it seems like a random criticism, it's echoed in basically every other review. "With each step, the entire environment lurches forward, creating a constant 'lunging' effect. It's disorienting, disengaging, and honestly the worst running mechanic I've ever experienced in a game."

"Currently I can't even manage to walk around town without feeling sick," another writes. "If you can't even have a steady stable run/walk in a non combat zone, I hate to see how things play for the rest of the game."

Ultizero Games isn't just moving on, though. The developer acknowledged complaints about the prologue's cutscenes in a new social media post and apologized for "any inconvenience this may have caused," before promising the "Lost Soul Aside team is actively working on optimizations, and future updates will address this to deliver a smoother gameplay experience."

Lost Soul Aside should smooth over some of its rough edges soon, but in the meantime, some of its voice lines scream, 'I'm destined to be a cult classic.' Exhibit A:

The voice actor in Lost Soul Aside deserves an award for this performance. pic.twitter.com/pGMZnqR3LNAugust 28, 2025

