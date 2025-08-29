New Final Fantasy-style action RPG Lost Soul Aside is "unintentionally one of the funniest games of the year," players declare, which takes the sting of its Mixed Steam reviews away somewhat

Players are digging into Lost Soul Aside and are discovering that the cutscenes are unintentionally kind of hilarious.

Lost Soul Aside has been in development for over a decade, with the game initially started by a solo developer back in 2014 before being picked up by Sony as part of the PlayStation China Hero Project. While the game has unfortunately received a mixed reception on Steam due to inconsistent framerates and animations, it is gaining acclaim for the unintentionally humorous cutscenes in its English dub.

One scene features the main character falling off a cliffside after an explosion makes him lose his grip. This is followed by a few grunts in a row that sound more like someone stubbed their toe than potentially falling to their death. Meanwhile, another scene that has nothing to do with the dub shows the player walking about a town area before the game instantly smash cuts to a random child being booted about six feet into a stack of crates in dead silence, in a scene that is only rivaled by the biker guy decking Lev in The Last of Us 2.

Lost Soul Aside is unintentionally one of the funniest games of the year pic.twitter.com/4J7dgy6YwXAugust 29, 2025

From the brief clips, I don't even really think the voice performances are too bad (not award-winning, but not terrible); it's more the impactful sound effects and background music that make everything feel extremely awkward.

The game also features a Japanese and Chinese dub, which, according to some, is far better (although that could be due to not understanding the language and being able to pick out those awkward bits). But regardless, a game that is a homage to Devil May Cry and Bayonetta isn't really the kind I'm in for the cutscene potential.

