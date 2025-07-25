Dark Souls-inspired RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has a classic Soulslike problem: poor performance, but the devs are fending off 70% negative Steam reviews with a new patch

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is trying to soften those negative Steam reviews with a new patch focused on improving performance.

In an interview with Screenrant, Fallen Feathers game director Xia Siyuan said that the developers, from the get-go, "hoped to build exploration around the map philosophy of Dark Souls 1 – creating a box-garden-style level structure" where levels mostly loop back to a central hub. But the new Soulslike accidentally adopted another subgenre mainstay, too: poor performance.

While its Steam debut set an impressive record, it also courted thousands of complaints from players. Right now, 70% Fallen Feathers' 15,000 or so user reviews are negative on Steam , with most citing wonky performance as a big issue.

Developer Leenzee Games admitted "these problems should never have occurred," and it's now already released a performance-tackling patch. "As our ongoing commitment to deliver the best possible experience, we've released Patch 1.3 to address several key issues affecting early players," the studio wrote on Steam.

Among the list of changes are a bunch of "performance related optimizations" that aim to "improve stability and reduce crashes or stuttering caused by insufficient video memory." Some improvements apply specifically to "lower-end GPUs."

Elsewhere in the update, the developer nerfed and reduced the number of landmines that were normally hidden under the thick snow in Fallen Feathers' second chapter. I guess most players didn't like being auto-killed by a trap you can barely see.

If you're still suffering from in-game stuttering, then Leenzee is also "working on a more extensive patch that will be rolling out in the next few days."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why not find out what other cool new games of 2025 are on the horizon?