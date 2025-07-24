Facing a Steam revolt, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers dev admits "these problems should never have occurred" but insists "we are confident in the game's performance within our recommended spec"

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a surprising soulslike hit, reaching well over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam and beating records set by every other game in the subgenre made outside of FromSoftware, but it's not without its issues – so the developer says it's quickly "working on optimization."

On Steam, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers currently holds a Mostly Negative rating based on more than 9,000 user reviews. In fact, only 22% of user reviews on the platform are positive, with complaints of wonky performance dominating most of the discussion.

Developer Leenzee Games thus released a statement addressing the game's PC optimization, even though it says Fallen Feathers should run fine under recommended specs.

"We have received reports regarding issues such as the game's optimization not meeting expectations, errors in distributing pre-order rewards, and some abnormal pricing," the developer writes in a recent blog post. "These problems should never have occurred, and we deeply regret the inconvenience and negative experience some players are currently facing."

"We are confident in the game's performance within our recommended spec, but we're working on optimization. We are looking to issue a patch as soon as we can," it continued.

Leenzee also said it's aware of "some pricing anomalies in some regions" and a bug that's stopping players from claiming their pre-order and Deluxe Edition items – both of which are also due to be fixed in an upcoming patch, according to the studio.

"As a token of our appreciation, we will give all players who purchase the game on Steam a free digital copy of the original soundtrack. We will look to process refunds of all those who have already purchased the soundtrack via Steam.

"Additionally, in future updates, players who buy the Deluxe Edition will receive a brand-new exclusive costume, (please understand that this may take some time.)"

