Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is only beaten by Black Myth: Wukong among non-FromSoftware Soulslikes for Steam playercount at launch, but performance issues land 'Mostly Negative' reviews: "Automatic Refund"

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the latest Soulslike to hit the shelves. It launched at midnight and it's doing very well both critically and commercially. Depending on how you define the genre, it's the most-popular Soulslike not made by FromSoftware. But, despite all the people playing, it's got "Mostly Negative" reviews on Steam.

Twitter account Okami shares a screenshot of Wuchang's Steam numbers, showing a 114,132 peak concurrent player count. At the time of writing, that's still the peak. They claim, "That's the highest for any Soulslike game not made by FromSoftware."

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers opens to 114,000+ concurrent players on Steam.That's the highest for any Soulslike game not made by FromSoftware. pic.twitter.com/FSD08JrOdhJuly 24, 2025

To agree with that, you have to believe Stellar Blade and Black Myth: Wukong aren't Soulslikes – they got peaks of 192,078 and 2.4 million, respectively. I'm not going to delve into the finer points of genre theory, but feel free to hash it out in the comments.

The game has done pretty well with critics, ranging from 75 to 83 on Metacritic based on the platform. Our Wuchang: Fallen Feathers review calls it "a solid soulslike game with some unique systems that sets it apart from its contemporaries."

TechRadar writes that it's "36 hours of pure soulslike bliss." Eurogamer writes it's "a competent, cool and pretty soulslike with a nice twist on death but few true surprises." And Radio Times states that while it "boasts a strong start," it falls flat a lot of the time and feels overly derivative of its Dark Souls inspiration.

However, its player reviews paint a different picture. Most are criticizing it for issues they're experiencing with the game's performance. The game is on Unreal Engine 5, and players have taken issue with it. "Another UE5 stutter fest, L. Automatic Refund," writes one. "Another unstable UE5 title," claims another. "Performance is abysmal," agrees a third.

Its PC score sits at 76 on Metacritic, with PS5 at 75 and Xbox Series at 83, so if you've got another platform, it might be worth getting it there instead of on your desktop. Will you be giving it a go?

