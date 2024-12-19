Within just 1 day, Zenless Zone Zero devs pushed out a butt-obscuring update for the action RPG that got swiftly hotfixed after many down-bad fans came unglued

A new Zenless Zone Zero hotfix has righted the supposedly criminal wrong of depriving its players of looking at anime butts.

"Since the Version 1.4 update, we have been closely monitoring feedback and suggestions," reads a post on the game's official Twitter. "As such, we have promptly addressed and fixed several issues that appeared after the update as soon as we received feedback." This new hotfix came just hours after the developer launched a new patch, one that caused character models in the action RPG to fade out when looked at from a certain low angle rather than treating the player to an eyeful of pixellated butt cheeks.

Naturally, players were brokenhearted over it. So much so that they took to Reddit to share their very strong feelings and mourn the loss of this extremely important feature. Lucky for them, the developer quickly labeled it a camera "bug" and sought to "fix it" pronto; the latest hotfix corrects "an issue in Version 1.4 where the fading effect of the Agent [...] did not display correctly under certain circumstances."

My heart goes out to all Zenless Zone Zero players who, for a brief moment, were cruelly robbed of their digital waifus' bare asses. But hey, you can't fault the developer for knowing its community all too well and wanting to stay on their good side.

