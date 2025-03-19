With lots of loot and focused levels and missions, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan is giving me all the right Nioh vibes: "Players aren't required to grind to farm for decent items and make progress"

The First Berserker: Khazan seems to be more inspired by Team Ninja than FromSoftware when it comes to loot and progression.

The First Berserker: Khazan is a new soulslike game arriving later this month, and people have naturally been comparing it to FromSoftware's roster (namely Bloodborne and Sekiro). However, I've always thought it had more in common with Team Ninja's takes on the genre (specifically Nioh and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin), based on the Steam Next Fest demo. And based on comments by the game's director, the Nioh vibes seem even more pronounced in the full game.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Junho Lee confirmed that "each level is structured as a mission-based progression according to the plot." So, unlike the singular world found in Dark Souls, you'll be heading through a level, get your face smashed in by a boss repeatedly until you conquer it, and then thrust into a new mission.

However, that isn't the only thing the game has in common with Nioh; the way the game is treating weapon drops feels plucked right out of Team Ninja's playbook too. In the demo you can find a variety of drops, with multiple of the same weapons and armor – albeit with different stats and bonuses – making an appearance, whether that be from enemy drops or hidden items.

This random element does potentially open up a worrying side, as other games with random weapon drops can be a total pain when you're needing something strong (see: Destiny), but Lee maintains this won't be a problem. "Players aren't required to grind to farm for decent items and make progress in the game. However, if they want to fine-tune their playstyle, players have the option to farm for specific set items or use various systems to further optimize their build at higher levels." That being said, it sounds like it's best not to get too attached, as Lee also said that the team "expect a full set of equipment to be replaced once per main mission."

Khazan's director also told us about the game's approach to difficulty, saying, "Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting."