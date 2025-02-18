Steam Next Fest hasn’t even started, but I’m already obsessed with the subtly Soulslike demo for this “hardcore” action RPG with over 3,000 reviews of its own

Developer Neople and publisher Nexon have avoided the term Soulslike in official marketing material, but The First Berserker: Khazan has been making waves among fans of FromSoftware's flavor of action RPG. Positioned as a prequel story for the Dungeon Fighter Online universe and scheduled to launch March 27, The First Berserker: Khazan promises "hardcore" combat and epic boss fights, and its Steam demo is living up to that so far.

Ahead of Steam Next Fest's demo extravaganza, I had a play of the Khazan demo – which has a stack of 3,436 Steam reviews that many full games would envy, and with a 90% positive score to boot – and was quickly sucked into it. Some tried-and-true Souls mechanics are introduced quickly – familiar UI and in-universe stand-ins for bonfires, Estus flasks, and Souls as XP – but several distinctions also become clear in the opening minutes, and I'm not just talking about the lovely celshaded look featuring buckets of blood.

This is a much faster game than the likes of Elden Ring or even Bloodborne, with an emphasis on perfect dodges and blocks between swift combos that can lead into finishing moves when you break an enemy's stance. The perfect parry and slow-mo effects tickle the brain just right, and heavy attacks punctuate light attacks well. Our hero, Khazan himself, closes gaps quickly, so you really stick to enemies as you swing away with the starter dual-wield sword and axe. Less positioning, more bludgeoning. The best defense is a good offense.

Budgeting stamina is still important, but combat is noticeably less weighty than in loud-and-proud Soulslikes. The feel is closer to something like Black Myth: Wukong – colored by Soulslike elements, but not defined by them. If the devs don't want to call this a Soulslike, even if Steam tags certainly do, let's call it a post-Souls game.

The action sandbox is deepened through stealth kills and death-from-above attacks which help even the playing field as enemies ambush you in kind. Pop open the gear menu, which within 20 minutes grows filled with bits and bobs dropped by the soldiers and beasts of the wintry demo level, and you'll find set bonuses that begin to layer in RPG elements. The character screen is pared down a bit, with only five stats to invest in, but there seems to be room to specialize within the melee focus. Neople promises plentiful skills and weapons for further customization, with Khazan wielding any weapon with ease.

At first blush, The First Berserker: Khazan feels better than AI Limit, the standout Soulslike from last October's Steam Next Fest (which I also enjoyed). I haven't seen enough to truly fall in love with it, but what's here is mighty promising. It runs perfectly, looks crisp, and instantly feels good in your hands, with none of the sluggishness or delay that so often afflicts the snacky action games that I just can't quit. The demo boss kicked my butt a few times, too, which bodes well.

The First Berserker: Khazan is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as PC.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Souls-like meets Fable" is all this indie RPG needed to say to meet its Kickstarter goal, but it added in a Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood nod just for good measure.