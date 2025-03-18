On a scale of Bloodborne dodge to Sekiro parry, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan seems dead in the middle: "Players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle"

News
By published

You can lean into your strengths or "adapt based on the situation"

A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
(Image credit: Neople)

As promising soulslike action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan gears up for its release, its creative director says that players will be able to lean into whatever defensive option they fancy, regardless of whether they're a Sekiro-hardened parry master or someone who prefers to dodge anything and everything.

Asked if combat is intended to focus more on parrying or dodging, creative director Junho Lee tells GamesRadar+ that the action RPG is "designed to let players utilize both blocking and dodging, offering different approaches based on their playstyle," with skills and items available to "further develop and refine these styles." Mastering the Perfect Block mechanic (which reduces the amount of stamina that blocking consumes and also inflicts stamina damage on foes) ultimately "provides a stable way to handle combat, especially against continuous enemy attacks," but it's not always the best option. "Some enemy moves, such as grabs or high-stamina-damage attacks, cannot be blocked, making blocking – or even Perfect Block – ineffective in certain situations," Lee says.

Meanwhile, dodging costs a fixed amount of stamina, and is overall "riskier than blocking" since you'll either avoid all damage or take a full blow depending on how good you are at it. Despite the risk, this option is "highly rewarding for players who learn enemy attack patterns," Lee says, and Perfect Dodges also provide "bonus effects to follow-up attacks and provides complete immunity against stamina-draining attacks, elemental attacks, or grabs."

Lee continues: "In Khazan, players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle. They can also adapt based on the situation, using a mix of blocking and dodging, sprinting to reposition, or using deflection-based skills like Reflection to counter enemy attacks."

Appropriately then, given the balance players can employ when it comes to their defensive options, Lee tells us that The First Berserker: Khazan "demands a balance between offensive and defensive play, operating in a cyclical flow." While defensive play is "more crucial" when you're less familiar with the game and its foes, it's been designed to be "both meaningful and enjoyable, allowing the players to fully capitalize on the opportunities they create with combos and skills." The creative director adds: "As players become more skilled and take on greater challenges, the game ensures that they are rewarded accordingly and find new ways to have fun."

Anyone who's played The First Berserker: Khazan's Steam demo will know that it's no walk in the park, but the devs have tried not to make it so hard that it's frustrating. Lee explained to us: "Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting. If stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit." Perhaps this is partially what drove the decision to give players more freedom in how they choose to play?

Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike."

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing two characters engaged in battle
Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike"
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
The First Berserker: Khazan protagonist
Steam Next Fest hasn’t even started, but I’m already obsessed with the subtly Soulslike demo for this “hardcore” action RPG with over 3,000 reviews of its own
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
Steam Next Fest's biggest Soulslike is about to jump from PC to PS5 and Xbox, and everyone seems to love the demo just as much as we did
a person with a pistol is possesed by a sword-weilding samurai
This PS1-style action horror game went straight on my Steam wishlist when I saw a ghostly samurai come out to parry the boss instead of just a dodge roll
Exploring and fighting in Blades of Fire
Blades of Fire plays like a lost Xbox 360-era mashup between God of War and Soulslikes, and it's coming from the studio behind Metroid Dread
Latest in Action RPGs
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
On a scale of Bloodborne dodge to Sekiro parry, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan seems dead in the middle: "Players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing Solas, a pale bald Elven mage, wielding lightning-like powers while grimacing
Dragon Age The Veilguard's playtesters were initially confused about almost every aspect of the game's combat: "It's OK, sometimes we have to let it go"
Dark Souls: Remastered
Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling
First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing two characters engaged in battle
Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike"
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
Latest in News
Doom
Pac-Man and Tetris are "the two most important games of all time," says Bethesda lead Todd Howard, with Doom and Super Mario Bros. standing as the most "influential"
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
On a scale of Bloodborne dodge to Sekiro parry, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan seems dead in the middle: "Players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle"
Hollow Knight
6 years and 1 prolonged delay later, Xbox is still calling "incredible" Hollow Knight: Silksong one of its "upcoming games"
Xenosaga Episode 2
A canon spin-off of beloved JRPG series Xenosaga was once feared to be lost media, but 21 years later, it's been preserved and is finally getting a fan translation
Monarch
New look at Monarch season 2 drops as production on the Godzilla show wraps
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
More about action rpg
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing Solas, a pale bald Elven mage, wielding lightning-like powers while grimacing

Dragon Age The Veilguard's playtesters were initially confused about almost every aspect of the game's combat: "It's OK, sometimes we have to let it go"
Dark Souls: Remastered

Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Dungeon Alchemist

D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
See more latest
Most Popular
Doom
Pac-Man and Tetris are "the two most important games of all time," says Bethesda lead Todd Howard, with Doom and Super Mario Bros. standing as the most "influential"
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Monarch
New look at Monarch season 2 drops as production on the Godzilla show wraps
Xenosaga Episode 2
A canon spin-off of beloved JRPG series Xenosaga was once feared to be lost media, but 21 years later, it's been preserved and is finally getting a fan translation
Hollow Knight
6 years and 1 prolonged delay later, Xbox is still calling "incredible" Hollow Knight: Silksong one of its "upcoming games"
Brennan Lee Mulligan smiling and shaking his fists
"I'm not trying to escape s**t": Brennan Lee Mulligan on why D&D isn't escapism to him
Two Skells flying around a lush green area in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is tied with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as the 3rd highest-rated game of the year on Metacritic so far
Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2
The first teaser for the Severance season 2 finale episode hints at one of the biggest mysteries of the show
Ark 2
After months of radio silence regarding Ark 2, Studio Wildcard finally makes mention of the upcoming survival game sequel once more
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
Even as costs spiralled to $100m, founder of shuttered Wonder Woman studio says "I don't think I ever really considered the possibility that it would shut down one day"