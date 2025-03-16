Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike"

News
By published

The First Berserker: Khazan is categorised as a 'Hardcore Action RPG' by its developers

First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing two characters engaged in battle
(Image credit: Nexon)

Soulslikes are still a big deal – 15 years after Demon's Souls popularized the genre – to the point where it's pretty much overtaken the traditional action game. Like how Star Wars: The Force Unleashed had God of War-inspired combat; fast forward 10 years, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order feels like a less intense version of Sekiro. Games that look straight out of the Devil May Cry / Platinum Games wheelhouse, like Stellar Blade, also end up in this category. Next to the plate is The First Berserker: Khazan, but despite feeling very much like a soulslike in the Steam Next Fest demo, the game's creative director, Junho Lee, says it's something more than that.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Lee said, "Khazan is often categorized under the soulslike tag, but we see it as more than just a Soulslike. It is a unique hardcore action RPG infused with the DNA of Dungeon & Fighter." For those unaware, Dungeon & Fighter is a highly popular MMO that launched back in 2005 and has recently begun spinning off into new genres like the 2022 fighting game DNF Duel.

However, despite their insistence on it being something else, Lee acknowledged, "It's true that Khazan has certain things in common with soulslike games, such as precise pattern analysis, strategic combat, and a rewarding sense of challenge and achievement." But added that it stands out as "It also combines fast-paced, exhilarating action with a distinct skill system, delivering a combat experience that is uniquely its own." And I do get it; when playing the demo, the closest thing I could compare it to was actually Team Ninja's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin rather than any one FromSoftware game, thanks to its skill trees and combat pacing.

That being said, Lee doesn't seem to be insulted by the Soulslike tag, saying, "Soulslike is also a powerful term that immediately brings to mind challenging combat and intricate game design for many players. From that perspective, it is a highly effective descriptor." Adding, "In Khazan's case, when players compare it to soulslike titles, they're not just noting mechanical similarities. The pursuit of challenge and achievement, as well as immersive and intricate game design, are key pillars of our approach. We believe these comparisons arise because players resonate with these very aspects that Khazan seeks to deliver."


Lee also told us more about The First Berserker: Khazan's approach to difficulty, saying that "Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting."

See more Xbox Series X News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The First Berserker: Khazan protagonist
Steam Next Fest hasn’t even started, but I’m already obsessed with the subtly Soulslike demo for this “hardcore” action RPG with over 3,000 reviews of its own
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
Steam Next Fest's biggest Soulslike is about to jump from PC to PS5 and Xbox, and everyone seems to love the demo just as much as we did
Exploring and fighting in Blades of Fire
Blades of Fire plays like a lost Xbox 360-era mashup between God of War and Soulslikes, and it's coming from the studio behind Metroid Dread
Phantom Blade Zero - Big in 2025
Phantom Blade Zero is a "kung fu punk" action RPG that wants to follow in the footsteps of Black Myth Wukong: "there's a lot of pressure on us, but I think in a good way"
Rise of Rebellion
An apparent ex-FromSoftware dev has a janky action RPG in Steam Next Fest, so obviously I had to play it – and yep, the opening shot is straight out of Dark Souls
Latest in Action RPGs
First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing two characters engaged in battle
Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike"
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
The Dark Souls games might be my all-time favorites, but Monster Hunter Wilds beats them in one crucial way: fashion
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
Latest in News
First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing two characters engaged in battle
Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike"
Old School RuneScape Smite collab
MMO scholar puts a $500 bounty on old versions of RuneScape as part of a community archive project: "You might have ALL of the game's lost versions!"
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
A meeting inside one of Chrono Cross&#039; cathedrals
There's never been a better time to play Chrono Trigger than on its 30th anniversary as the all-time JRPG great is just $4 in Steam Spring Sale
The Surrender
The Boys star's new horror movie gets great first reactions calling it "truly terrifying" featuring some of the "best performances" of 2025 so far
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
More about action rpg
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.

"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy

One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
King Kong

Ubisoft's surprisingly ambitious King Kong game faced a sudden change because Peter Jackson's son didn't like the ape's face: "I had to rework Kong’s head, alone in the studio"
See more latest
Most Popular
King Kong
Ubisoft's surprisingly ambitious King Kong game faced a sudden change because Peter Jackson's son didn't like the ape's face: "I had to rework Kong’s head, alone in the studio"
Old School RuneScape Smite collab
MMO scholar puts a $500 bounty on old versions of RuneScape as part of a community archive project: "You might have ALL of the game's lost versions!"
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
A meeting inside one of Chrono Cross&#039; cathedrals
There's never been a better time to play Chrono Trigger than on its 30th anniversary as the all-time JRPG great is just $4 in Steam Spring Sale
The Surrender
The Boys star's new horror movie gets great first reactions calling it "truly terrifying" featuring some of the "best performances" of 2025 so far
Deep Rock Galactic
Deep Rock Galactic roguelike dev says innovation for innovation's sake is too expensive to survive: "We're a studio of 50 people with bills to pay"
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
WandaVision
Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen says she's enjoyed playing Scarlet Witch for over 10 years and would "love to keep doing more"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' expert difficulty looks like the best way to play since it does way more than just dial up enemy HP bars
Screenshot from R.E.P.O, showing a scary ghoul face popping out of the shadows to spook a tin-man.
Lethal Company creator shouts out another viral co-op hit that already has 28,000 Steam reviews, says it has "the most funny objective for a horror game"