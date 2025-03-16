Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike"

Soulslikes are still a big deal – 15 years after Demon's Souls popularized the genre – to the point where it's pretty much overtaken the traditional action game. Like how Star Wars: The Force Unleashed had God of War-inspired combat; fast forward 10 years, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order feels like a less intense version of Sekiro. Games that look straight out of the Devil May Cry / Platinum Games wheelhouse, like Stellar Blade, also end up in this category. Next to the plate is The First Berserker: Khazan, but despite feeling very much like a soulslike in the Steam Next Fest demo, the game's creative director, Junho Lee, says it's something more than that.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Lee said, "Khazan is often categorized under the soulslike tag, but we see it as more than just a Soulslike. It is a unique hardcore action RPG infused with the DNA of Dungeon & Fighter." For those unaware, Dungeon & Fighter is a highly popular MMO that launched back in 2005 and has recently begun spinning off into new genres like the 2022 fighting game DNF Duel.

However, despite their insistence on it being something else, Lee acknowledged, "It's true that Khazan has certain things in common with soulslike games, such as precise pattern analysis, strategic combat, and a rewarding sense of challenge and achievement." But added that it stands out as "It also combines fast-paced, exhilarating action with a distinct skill system, delivering a combat experience that is uniquely its own." And I do get it; when playing the demo, the closest thing I could compare it to was actually Team Ninja's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin rather than any one FromSoftware game, thanks to its skill trees and combat pacing.

That being said, Lee doesn't seem to be insulted by the Soulslike tag, saying, "Soulslike is also a powerful term that immediately brings to mind challenging combat and intricate game design for many players. From that perspective, it is a highly effective descriptor." Adding, "In Khazan's case, when players compare it to soulslike titles, they're not just noting mechanical similarities. The pursuit of challenge and achievement, as well as immersive and intricate game design, are key pillars of our approach. We believe these comparisons arise because players resonate with these very aspects that Khazan seeks to deliver."



Lee also told us more about The First Berserker: Khazan's approach to difficulty, saying that "Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting."