"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"

News
By published

The First Berserker: Khazan is already kicking my butt from the demo alone, so that's good to hear

Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
(Image credit: NEXON)

We’re in what is roughly our 14th year of every game that’s difficult being called 'Dark Souls,' so it’s pretty safe to say that one of the main things associated with the soulslike genre is difficulty. FromSoftware’s Sekiro, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring have pushed me to my limits in ways that a lesser game would not get away with and lead to a ton of super satisfying moments. Which is then followed by mass amounts of shame when I see someone blast through it on a DDR mat or some daft thing like that.

But at the same time, I’m aware not everyone is keen to bash their head against a wall to overcome one boss fight out of 30 or so for hours, which is something that the studio behind The First Berserker: Khazan seems to be aware of too. Speaking to GamesRadar+, the game’s creative director, Junho Lee, said, "We wanted success to feel rewarding, but just as importantly, we wanted the process of overcoming challenges to be fun. This is a game, after all. This is where fairness comes into play." Adding, "If a game is too easy, it lacks a sense of achievement. If it's too hard, it leads to frustration."

Lee was later asked at what point does difficulty become too punishing and stop being fun. The director responded, "When the risk outweighs the reward, difficulty stops being engaging and starts feeling unfair. Balance is key. If a player takes on a high-risk challenge and succeeds, but the reward is too low, the experience becomes frustrating rather than satisfying. Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting. If stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit. This is what we consider punishing rather than challenging. Likewise, when the relationship between challenge and reward breaks down, the game loses its meaning and becomes repetitive."

Unlike its soulslike contemporaries, The First Berserker: Khazan does feature an easy mode – which was only available after beating the first boss. However, feedback from the game’s Steam Next Fest demo has caused the developer to rethink this for the full game: "after analyzing extensive player feedback and gameplay data, we made adjustments. Now, a player will be given the option to lower the difficulty earlier if they die multiple times before reaching the first boss." The demo for The First Berserker: Khazan kicked my ass in ways I haven’t felt since beating Bloodborne’s Orphan of Kos, so this easy mode may be a godsend when the full game drops – provided I stop being too stubborn to use it.


If you’re in the market for a slightly less hardcore RPG, one of the greatest to ever do it is on sale right now. You can grab Chrono Trigger for $4 in the Steam sale right now.

See more PC Gaming News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A farmer standing in front of a distant town in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 dev says the RPG is a "welcoming" hardcore game, and he "can never understand" how people play Elden Ring: "I'm just not good at the combat"
The First Berserker: Khazan protagonist
Steam Next Fest hasn’t even started, but I’m already obsessed with the subtly Soulslike demo for this “hardcore” action RPG with over 3,000 reviews of its own
Hyper Light Breaker
Hyper Light Breaker devs were "caught off guard a bit by how oppressive the difficulty was for players," even if some people are "very upset that we’ve made it easier"
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
Steam Next Fest's biggest Soulslike is about to jump from PC to PS5 and Xbox, and everyone seems to love the demo just as much as we did
Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree
"A lot of the joy is in the difficulty": After spending 400+ hours dying 15,000 times in a painful Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run, streamer admits challenges have "ruined normal gaming" for him
Clashing swords against a warrior in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 dev weighs in on why it's getting harder to survive in RPGs – "If a game is 150 hours and all of your sessions are the same, you're gonna get bored"
Latest in Action RPGs
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
The Dark Souls games might be my all-time favorites, but Monster Hunter Wilds beats them in one crucial way: fashion
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"
Latest in News
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
A meeting inside one of Chrono Cross&#039; cathedrals
There's never been a better time to play Chrono Trigger than on its 30th anniversary as the all-time JRPG great is just $4 in Steam Spring Sale
The Surrender
The Boys star's new horror movie gets great first reactions calling it "truly terrifying" featuring some of the "best performances" of 2025 so far
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
Deep Rock Galactic
Deep Rock Galactic roguelike dev says innovation for innovation's sake is too expensive to survive: "We're a studio of 50 people with bills to pay"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' expert difficulty looks like the best way to play since it does way more than just dial up enemy HP bars
More about action rpg
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy

One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots

The Dark Souls games might be my all-time favorites, but Monster Hunter Wilds beats them in one crucial way: fashion
A meeting inside one of Chrono Cross&#039; cathedrals

There's never been a better time to play Chrono Trigger than on its 30th anniversary as the all-time JRPG great is just $4 in Steam Spring Sale
See more latest
Most Popular
A meeting inside one of Chrono Cross&#039; cathedrals
There's never been a better time to play Chrono Trigger than on its 30th anniversary as the all-time JRPG great is just $4 in Steam Spring Sale
The Surrender
The Boys star's new horror movie gets great first reactions calling it "truly terrifying" featuring some of the "best performances" of 2025 so far
Deep Rock Galactic
Deep Rock Galactic roguelike dev says innovation for innovation's sake is too expensive to survive: "We're a studio of 50 people with bills to pay"
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
WandaVision
Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen says she's enjoyed playing Scarlet Witch for over 10 years and would "love to keep doing more"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' expert difficulty looks like the best way to play since it does way more than just dial up enemy HP bars
Screenshot from R.E.P.O, showing a scary ghoul face popping out of the shadows to spook a tin-man.
Lethal Company creator shouts out another viral co-op hit that already has 28,000 Steam reviews, says it has "the most funny objective for a horror game"
Cloverfield monster
Cloverfield 2 is still moving forward as director teases the long-awaited sequel: "You're gonna get something amazing"
Conquest in Invincible season 3
Invincible creator "didn't hesitate" to include that Walking Dead reunion in the season 3 finale: "It’s a nice bit of justice"
Rachel Zegler as Snow White
First reactions for Snow White live-action remake praise a "stunning" Rachel Zegler and "show-stopping" new musical numbers