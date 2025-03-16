There's never been a better time to play Chrono Trigger than on its 30th anniversary as the all-time JRPG great is just $4 in Steam Spring Sale

The classic game's cheapest price yet

A meeting inside one of Chrono Cross&#039; cathedrals
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Chrono Trigger just hit its milestone 30th birthday, but despite being older than most gamers today, there's still never been a better time to play the classic because A) it's still inarguably one of the best JRPGs of all time and B) it's cheaper than ever thanks to the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

March 11, 2025 marked three decades since a dream team comprised of Dragon Quest's creator Yuji Horii, Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Dragon Ball's beloved Akira Toriyama got together to launch the time-travelling classic on SNES. Chrono Trigger hasn't been pumped out, remastered and re-released with the same frequency as Square Enix's other hits, but it is still available on Steam, now at its lowest price ever.

To celebrate its mega-anniversary, Chrono Trigger is now only £3/$3.87 on the Steam storefront, which is an absolute steal for a game as enduring as this.

In case you're unfamiliar, Chrono Trigger has you going on a familiar adventure to kill a being that's destined to ruin the world. The twist is that you're journeying across the same map again and again throughout several different eras, from the stone age to medieval-ish times to the post-apocalypse, where you can take on the final boss at any time. It's wildly ambitious, basically impossible to remake, stuffed with heart, and is still influencing RPGs to this day.

"As we mark the 30th anniversary, we will be launching various projects that go beyond the world of the game over the next year to express our gratitude to everyone who has played Chrono Trigger so far," Square Enix said on its birthday. A few days ago, the publisher also streamed a live concert dedicated to Chrono Trigger's iconic soundtrack, but that aside, this deep discount is probably the biggest way Squeenix is celebrating its classic. We'll see what else it has planned for this year.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

