Steam Next Fest's biggest Soulslike is about to jump from PC to PS5 and Xbox, and everyone seems to love the demo just as much as we did

The First Berserker: Khazan is easily the Souslike standout from the latest Steam Next Fest demo extravaganza, but console fans of FromSoftware's particular action RPG brand shouldn't feel too left out.

Serving as a prequel to publisher Nexon's Dungeon Fighter Online universe, The First Berserker: Khazan is introducing newcomers to the series with a single-player romp. But unlike Dungeon Fighter, this one is also launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 27, in addition to its PC release, just a mere month after everyone's seemingly fallen head over heels with its new demo.

The First Berserker: Khazan | IGN Fan Fest Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After ploughing through its demo, GamesRadar+'s Austin Wood said it "runs perfectly, looks crisp, and instantly feels good in your hands, with none of the sluggishness or delay that so often afflicts the snacky action games that I just can't quit," and also shouted out the ways it mixes classic FromSoft staples - like bonfires - with combat that's notably snappier than Elden Ring or even Bloodborne.

We're not alone in singing its praises, either. The First Berserker is currently the sixth most popular upcoming game in Steam Next Fest's own charts, which ranks games based on total wishlists, and its demo has already garnered nearly 4,000 Steam user reviews, 90% of which give it a thumbs up.

"Fantastic game, love the combat and art style. Love the quality of life stuff like no loading screens on death, getting exp for attempting bosses and so on," reads one review. "I was afraid this is going to be more Nioh-like but was pleasantly suprised its only common thing is the gear drops," says another, "and those are rare enough to not clog your inventory, at least in the demo."

