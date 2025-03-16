One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode

News
By published

Ender Magnolia is also part of the Steam Spring Sale

Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
(Image credit: Binary Haze Interactive)

I get it, there’s a ton of fantastic Metroidvania games out there, and it’s hard to keep up with it, but 2021’s Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights was a definite highlight of the genre. And it turns out that the teams at Adglobe and Live Wire are pretty good at this whole thing, because its sequel, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, managed to surpass it.

First announced last year, then released into early access shortly after, Ender Magnolia properly released earlier this year and landed an 84 on Metacritic and an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ rating on its Steam page. Rather than being a direct sequel to Ender Lillies, Ender Magnolia takes place decades later and follows a new protagonist – Lilac – aiming to protect humanity from raging Homunculi and attempting to save the artificial beings in the process.

The game is on the meatier side of Metroidvania games, clocking in at around 18 hours according to HowLongToBeat (not 35 like was touted before launch, but it’s still a big one). But even with all that content and the game just fully launching less than two months ago, the developers have released a massive new update to keep you coming back even longer.

Announced on the game’s Steam news page, Ender Magnolia’s 1.1.0 patch is out now and gives you even more ways to sink time into the game. The biggest new update is a New Game+ mode, which allows you to bring your character forward into an even harder version of the world where enemies and bosses are stronger and more aggressive than ever. Although, thankfully, your Relics can be upgraded to a new level, so you’re not fully at a disadvantage.

Also in this new update is the ability to rematch bosses after defeating them. This is available at any time during the game and will give you useful ‘Fragments’ for beating them. However, the real main event for boss rematches comes after you’ve defeated all of the game’s bosses, as this update also adds a Boss Rush mode to the game, allowing you to run the gauntlet of bosses in back-to-back brawls.

It’s really good timing too, as Ender Magnolia is one of the hundreds of games discounted in the Steam Spring Sale, sitting at a 25% discount right now ( $18.74 / £15.74 / AU$27.37). If you haven’t played the original, Ender Lillies is also on sale at a 60% discount, making it $9.99 / £8.79 / AU$12.97, so there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.


I don’t think it’s possible to talk about Metroidvanias without mentioning the horrific wait for Hollow Knight Silksong. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hollow Knight: Silksong
10 Games like Hollow Knight to play while you wait for Silksong
Beyond the Ice Palace 2
After 37 years, this Commodore 64 classic returns with a new Metroidvania sequel that gives serious old-school Castlevania vibes
Beyond the Ice Palace 2 screenshots showing whip attacks
And you thought Hollow Knight: Silksong is late – 37 years in the making, this retro Metroidvania has a whip-smart Steam Next Fest demo that's as Castlevania as it gets
Mirthwood
One of the most enchanting games like Stardew Valley I played in 2024 just got a big new update, placing the medieval life sim RPG back on my radar
Hollow Knight: Silksong screenshot from the announcement trailer, showing the Knight battling an enemy in a gloomy environment.
Hollow Knight Silksong: Everything we know so far
Big in 2025: Revenge of the Savage Planet
Revenge of the Savage Planet hopes to follow in the footsteps of Metroid Prime
Latest in Action RPGs
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
The Dark Souls games might be my all-time favorites, but Monster Hunter Wilds beats them in one crucial way: fashion
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
I've found my Assassin's Creed Shadows playstyle, thanks to this clip of Yasuke smashing dudes with a huge club instead of sneaking around
Latest in News
Ender Magnolia screenshot showing a spirit shooting at a monster enemy
One of the best new Metroidvanias just got a huge update with New Game+ and heaps more content like a boss rush mode
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' expert difficulty looks like the best way to play since it does way more than just dial up enemy HP bars
WandaVision
Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen says she's enjoyed playing Scarlet Witch for over 10 years and would "love to keep doing more"
Cloverfield monster
Cloverfield 2 is still moving forward as director teases the long-awaited sequel: "You're gonna get something amazing"
Screenshot from R.E.P.O, showing a scary ghoul face popping out of the shadows to spook a tin-man.
Lethal Company creator shouts out another viral co-op hit that already has 28,000 Steam reviews, says it has "the most funny objective for a horror game"
Conquest in Invincible season 3
Invincible creator "didn't hesitate" to include that Walking Dead reunion in the season 3 finale: "It’s a nice bit of justice"
More about action rpg
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots

The Dark Souls games might be my all-time favorites, but Monster Hunter Wilds beats them in one crucial way: fashion
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air

Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
WandaVision

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen says she's enjoyed playing Scarlet Witch for over 10 years and would "love to keep doing more"
See more latest
Most Popular
WandaVision
Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen says she's enjoyed playing Scarlet Witch for over 10 years and would "love to keep doing more"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' expert difficulty looks like the best way to play since it does way more than just dial up enemy HP bars
Screenshot from R.E.P.O, showing a scary ghoul face popping out of the shadows to spook a tin-man.
Lethal Company creator shouts out another viral co-op hit that already has 28,000 Steam reviews, says it has "the most funny objective for a horror game"
Cloverfield monster
Cloverfield 2 is still moving forward as director teases the long-awaited sequel: "You're gonna get something amazing"
Conquest in Invincible season 3
Invincible creator "didn't hesitate" to include that Walking Dead reunion in the season 3 finale: "It’s a nice bit of justice"
Rachel Zegler as Snow White
First reactions for Snow White live-action remake praise a "stunning" Rachel Zegler and "show-stopping" new musical numbers
the last campfire screenshot showing the protagonist talking to a giant frog
Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling
One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”