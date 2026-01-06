Lies of P publisher plans to keep introducing "successful IP" fans can look forward to "even 5 or 10 years down the line," but of course continuing the hit Soulslike is "a given"

After almost two decades developing and publishing games predominantly in its home country, 2023's Lies of P helped establish Neowiz as a global company. Eager to capitalize on the Soulslike's success, the publisher has a selection of projects in the works, with the plan being to keep introducing fresh properties over the coming decade.

"Our goal is to consistently introduce successful IP that fans will continue to support and look forward to over the long haul, even five or ten years down the line," Sean Kim, co-CEO of Neowiz, tells Game Informer. "Currently, we are internally developing more than five new PC and console titles, while also focusing on discovering global IP through collaborations with Western studios such as Zakazane and Wolfeye."

He adds the company plans to "continue investing" in "strong partners worldwide" as part of this MO. That said, emphasis remains strong on homegrown talent, such as Wonder Potion, the studio behind stylish cyberpunk roguelike Sanabi, and Lizard Smoothie, who put out the fantasy action-RPG Shape of Dreams.