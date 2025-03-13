Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"

Actor Tom McKay says he loves his character and the world of Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star Tom McKay has made it clear he'd be well up for reprising his role as Henry yet again in a future installment, as he suggests the devs may already have plans for the series.

Warhorse Studios' latest action RPG has been a massive hit, selling over two million copies in its first two weeks and reminding owner Embracer Group that it should aim to "bring great products to the market" and give "high-quality teams" the "resources and the time to execute their visions." In an interview with YouTube creator Dan Allen Gaming (below), McKay hints that Warhorse may already be thinking about the next game in the series, even if he remains vague about what that might look like.

"I'm open to all ideas," McKay says, after Allen asks how he'd feel if Henry wasn't the playable character in a hypothetical Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3. "We do have a very good sense of what's happening next, obviously I can't talk about any of that, but I think those decisions are not in our hands, and I am open to all ideas."

Adding that he loves both his character and "the world of this game," McKay continues: "I'm happy to play this character for as long or as little as anybody wants me to. [...] Of course it's ultimately decided by Warhorse, but really, the fans kind of dictate a lot of this narrative in terms of what they're into, and what they think, and all that stuff, and I think that's a really appropriate thing.

"But yeah, I'm happy to play this character as long as anybody is bothered to listen to me doing it," he laughs.

Obviously, for now, Warhorse still has its full focus on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which just got a new patch today featuring over 1,000 fixes, as well as the addition of official Steam modding support. It's "the result of five months of work focused on refining and improving the game experience," so expect the RPG to be smoother than ever once you install it.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has another secret skill, and this one is an absolute game changer - looking down makes you duck under branches while riding your horse.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
