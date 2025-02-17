In a world of live-service chasing, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 proves people still love single-player games as it sells 2 million units in under 2 weeks

New RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has sold two million copies in under two weeks, a staggering launch for a premium single-player game.

The news was shared in a tweet on the official Warhorse Studios Twitter account, alongside "a toast to you all for making KCD2 a triumph!" The game sold one million copies in its first day on sale and earned a huge Metacritic score, so this milestone was expected. Still, it's impressive it's achieved it so quickly.

What might have helped the sales of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is Luke Dale, the actor who plays Lord Hans Capon. He's been livestreaming himself play and tried to romance his own character.

Two million copies in under two weeks! A toast to you all for making #KCD2 a triumph! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Swe7sL4lgcFebruary 17, 2025

"'Who am I planning on romancing?' Who do you think!?" he yelled at his chat. "I'm a complete f***ing narcissist, for crying out loud. Obviously, I'm going to try and f*** myself!" It's great to see actors do unhinged things like this. It's what makes the craft so entertaining.

The game has also provided an important lesson to video game publishers. Embracer, the company that owns developer Warhorse, wrote in a recent financial report that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 "is a reminder" to release "great" games . It also wrote "High-quality teams need to have the resources and the time to execute their visions." Ironic coming from a company that recently laid off at least 1,400 people , closed seven studios, and canceled 29 games, but maybe it's going to take its own advice now.

In a world where a lot of companies are chasing the never-ending growth of live-service games, it's nice to see a solid single-player game do so well. Hopefully it serves as a lesson for other publishers to let developers make the games they want and not force them into adding live-service elements where they aren't wanted .

If you're looking for the next hit of 2025, check out our list of the upcoming video game release dates .