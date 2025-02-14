Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 actor follows Baldur’s Gate 3 casts' streaming tradition: "Obviously I'm going to try and f*** myself"

It's Valentine's Day so here's some romantic news for you. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 actor Luke Dale livestreamed his playthrough of the hit game and immediately tried to bang himself, following the blueprint laid out by the Baldur's Gate 3 cast.

Luke Dale plays Lord Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, who's usually only interesting in drinking, sleeping around, and hunting, but he can make an exception for you if you take the time to properly romance him. He's also the only same-sex romance option in the beefy RPG.

Courting and then bedding the digital skinwalker who wears your face might feel odd for your average Joe, but during a recent livestream, Dale was rather taken aback at the suggestion that he'd screw anybody but himself.

"'Who am I planning on romancing?' Who do you think!?" he yelled, almost insulted. "I'm a complete f***ing narcissist, for crying out loud. Obviously, I'm going to try and f*** myself!" Hilarious.

Dale himself then posted a screenshot, looking all emotional like, from the stream showing a particularly lovely scene at the start of the game involving Hans and Henry.

He's not the only person having a great time with the historical epic, though. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 broke into Steam's Top 50 most-played games of all time, based on concurrent users, in just its first weekend. It also sold over one million copies in its very first day on store shelves. And that's only the start - developer Warhorse Studios announced a slew of free updates and paid expansions coming over the next year via the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 roadmap.

